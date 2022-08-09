Kardashian Fans Claim Kylie Jenner “Messed Up Her Lips” After Discovering The Star’s Throwback Before “Fillers And Injections”

KARDASHIAN fans think Kylie Jenner “messed up” her lips with respect to the throwback photos found.

It comes after the reality star was slammed for her hot dog lips in a new video.

Kylie’s lips are one of her most famous features, but also a common source of criticism from fans.

Followers of the famous family noted how the 24-year-old’s pout evolved over time as she embraced fillers.

But some fans want to see Kylie’s lips return to the way they once were.

On social media, one user recently posted a series of throwback photos from her Keeping Up with the Kardashians era and commented, “These were her best lips, in my opinion, she shouldn’t have messed them up after this.”

“She was beautiful during this era,” agreed one.

A third wrote: “It was truly astounding.

“Now it has gone too far with the procedures and now they are actually aging it,” the user added.

It comes after a new video of Kylie’s TikTok grabbed the attention of fans for her oversized pout.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE?

In the short clip, the Hulu star received a glam treatment from her stylists, and viewers got to see Kylie getting her own brand of gloss applied to her lips.

But one fan commented: “Her lips look like hot dogs.”

Another agreed: “The hot dog look makes me shiver.”

GET INSIDE

Kylie, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott earlier this year, has been open about cosmetic changes to her lips in the past.

“I was 15 and unsure about my lips,” she once said in an episode of the KUWTK spinoff Life of Kylie.

He continued: “I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’

“I took it very hard. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know; he really hit me. I didn’t feel desirable or nice. “

The TV personality added: “I would like to overline my lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips, and then, in the end, I thought, this lip liner isn’t doing that, and I’m done. to make my lips. He stays inside you, he has just entered ”.

Though the star got a backlash for her labia majora, she once made it clear that it looks good on her.

“I often express my photos. I think big lips are great, ”she told E! New in 2015.

