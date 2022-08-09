Kardashian fans are shocked by Kylie Jenner’s gift with a staggering price tag for her makeup artist

KARDASHIAN fans can’t forget Kylie Jenner’s expensive birthday surprise for her makeup artist as she celebrated her birthday years ago.

The reality star regularly features Ariel Tejada in her online posts.

5

A popular TikTok account shared a video re-emerged from Ariel’s birthday celebrations of 2019, showing Kylie, 24, presenting a gift to her friend.

The Kardashian star’s makeup artist opens a box with a surprised expression on her face before pulling out a ring.

He puts it on his finger and then flashes the flashy ring to the camera.

Kylie applauds and smiles, seemingly excited for the sweet moment.

The ring appears to be a band made up entirely of large diamonds.

Ariel showed it with her pointer finger in the TikTok video.

Fans flocked to the comments to rate Kylie’s generous – and dear – gift.

One user joked: “My friends don’t even say happy birthday to me.”

Most read in Entertainment

KYLIE’S KINDNESS

Another more sincere commentator wrote: “Crying for him, this man had nothing at some point and one opportunity changed his whole life forever.”

Someone else noted: “Love Kylie’s energy.”

A fourth commentator joked: “I’d like the money instead.”

Another fan wrote: “Awww, that’s very generous of you. It must mean a lot to her. Adorable”.

The reality star recently shared a TikTok of her own with Ariel, getting fans excited.

GRIND

In the clip, Kylie appeared to be rubbing on an unidentified man who didn’t look like her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The post came a few months after the couple welcomed their second child together.

She filmed herself wearing a black catsuit, which had been pulled down enough to show her cleavage.

Kylie moved the camera from her body to her face, flaunting her curves.

Fans flocked to the comments to question the video, asking about the man behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

WHO IS THAT?

“It doesn’t look like Travis is that lmao,” commented one user.

Another commentator wrote: “I don’t think it was Travis for a split second.”

“Travis can’t let this slip away,” wrote another.

However, the mystery did not last long.

Several commentators noted a significant detail about the video: While it’s unclear who the person Kylie is on is, they appear to have long acrylic nails on their fingers.

“I don’t think it’s Travis with acrylic nails,” joked a TikTok commentator.

Another wrote: “Travis got his nails done.”

“I didn’t think you were sitting on Travis only to realize he was a girl because of the nails,” added someone else.

Although the person’s identity remains a secret, fans think they have discovered it.

Several commentators have speculated that she was the makeup artist of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Ariel.

“It’s ARIEL,” wrote one commentator.

Another wrote: “Pretty sure it’s Ariel.”

“She will be her PLZ makeup artist,” wrote a third commentator.

There have been rumors about Kylie and Travis’ romance for some time.

UNTIL DO IT

Recently, fans have speculated that the duo are faking their romance.

The Hulu star referred to the rap star’s fourth album by writing: “Utopia with you”.

Hundreds of fans commented on The Kardashians star’s latest post on a social media forum.

Most say it appears Kylie and Travis’ body language is forced.

One fan wrote: “It feels forced as if all of this content is trying to normalize their relationship, distract from Astroworld and build an engagement announcement. Expect something within the next month or two ”.

“He literally has his eyes covered instead of looking at her,” wrote another, referring to the rapper’s visor

Another fan wrote: “I’ve never seen something that lacks as much chemistry and passion for each other as how boring it is.”

One fan pleaded, “Kylie, stop trying to make Travis happen. It will not happen”.

“It all seems too forced and false for me,” said another.

5

5