Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Baldwin breaks the silence about his paralysis

After days of silence and worry, Hailey Bieber shares her mood with an interview with Good Morning America. Ever since her husband reported on Instagram that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, fans and colleagues are understandably concerned.

These are difficult days for Justin, who had already been put to the test in March when his wife had a stroke. And now it is with his state of health that he has to deal. “She feels much better – she said on the talk show – it’s a really terrifying and unpredictable period but she’ll be fine and recover”.

The diagnosis arrived on June 10th, at a very delicate moment for the two artists. The 25-year-old model, daughter of Stephen Baldwin, said: «(As far as health is concerned) I try to look on the bright side and that is that this is getting us so close. We are facing it together, we are next to each other and we support each other. Experiencing such a thing strengthens relationships ”.

There is a lot of wisdom in Hailey, who then commented on the support of fans during this period: «Going through all this under the eyes of all somehow forces you to react and to demonstrate clarity so that people understand what you are going through. Indeed I believe that talking about it has triggered many social debates ».

Immediately following Justin’s announcement of the cancellation of his social media gigs, a source close to US Weekly recounted how crucial Hailey has been in the past few days: “She was an incredible rock. She stayed by her side for any of her needs, as did friends and family. Justin has great faith and is confident that this will solve the situation which, however, remains stressful and hard for both of us ».

These words were confirmed ad Hollywood Life in the past few hours from another anonymous informant: “Justin had been an exceptional husband when he supported Hailey with all his might during the moments of fear related to her health in recent months. She didn’t let go for a second and she wants to return that total devotion to Justin. Not that we’re at levels where he needs full-time help, but Hailey wants to stay with him all the time, if only for emotional support. She is his biggest cheerleader and is doing everything to help him“. The two have been married since 2018 but have always been friends, so they have an already consolidated bond of complicity with a long history behind them.

