Justin Bieber is sick, some tour dates canceled

Justin Bieber he took one pause from the tour that in recent weeks had seen him return to the stage after a long period of absence.

The news came in the past few hours, when the 28-year-old pop star announced that she would be postponing some concerts due to an unspecified health problem which this time should have nothing to do with depression.

“I can’t believe he’s saying that,” he began Justin Bieber on Instagram in a story. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart to have to postpone these upcoming shows (by order of the doctors), ”continued the husband of Hailey Bieber (ex boyfriend of Selena Gomez) remaining rather vague about the issue that is preventing him from performing live as he continues his Justice World Tour 2022, whose canceled dates will be rescheduled in the coming months.

“To all my people I love you so much, I will rest and improve”, he then concluded Bieber reassuring their fans, immediately alarmed by the announcement of the not-so-optimal health conditions of the singer of “Baby“Who had already been forced to cancel his world tour in 2017 due to depression and anxiety, which had led to a severe nervous breakdown.

This time however it seems that the problem of Justin it’s not about mental health but about disease from lymeof which the 28-year-old singer had spoken for the first time two years ago and which among the various symptoms also includes fever, severe fatigue and terrible muscle aches.

A disease the one he suffers from Justin Bieber which is forcing the singer of “Stay“To take a break that is not well quantified. That the performance of Justin Bieber to Lucca on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival 2022 where the Canadian singer should he perform on July 31st? For the moment there is nothing certain even if over the next few weeks the situation will become clearer, also based on the health conditions of Bieber.

