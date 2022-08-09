Julia Roberts plays the woman who publicly unleashed the Watergate scandal in ‘Gaslit’

Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy.

“gaslit”, political thriller miniseries starring Julia Roberts in the role of Martha Mitchellthe woman who publicly unleashed the Watergate scandal from the bowels of American politics in the early 1970s, It will be released on April 24 on the Starzplay streaming platform.

an unrecognizable Sean Penn characterized with an outstanding makeup work is the one who accompanies Roberts as John Mitchellthe then Attorney General of the United States under the presidency of Richard Nixonwith whom he maintained an excellent friendship that led him to also occupy the role of campaign manager for the 1972 re-election.

Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell.



Directed by matt ross (“Captain Fantastic”) and adapted from Leon Neyfakh’s acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast“Gaslit” will propose an updated look at that episode that broke out when five people were arrested in June of that year while committing a robbery at the offices of the National Committee of the Democratic Party, located in the Watergate complex.

At the time, Martha, a prominent media aristocrat known in wealthy and political circles for her extroversion and behind-the-scenes knowledge of the Nixon administration, was away from Washington and forced – by her husband’s orders – to his security personnel – not to have any contact with the press.

An unrecognizable Sean Penn with Roberts.



However, a few days later, Mitchell read in a newspaper that most of those arrested for the Watergate raid were part of the staff of the Committee for the Re-election of the Republican leader, which was in complete conflict with the explanations that the spokesmen had given. of the White House on the fact.

Due to her attempts to communicate with journalists to warn about these maneuvers and to try to separate her husband from the scandal -which she described as a “parsley” in that armed-, Martha was kidnapped in a country club, beaten and injected with tranquilizers to prevent continue to spread information.

Although multiple presidential advisers suggested to the press that the woman had alcoholism problems and that she was admitted to a psychiatric institution, The investigations initiated by the United States Congress confirmed some time later the involvement of Nixon and his officials in the cover-up of the robbery of the Democratic headquarters, which caused his early resignation to his second term in 1974.

The role that Martha played in the scandal and the consequent collapse of her personal and public life, although little known, is thus revisited in this miniseries that focuses on those hidden stories of this network, full of clumsiness on the part of subordinates and fans. of the republican management and surprising denouncers and sources that helped to elucidate the fact.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. without the hairpieces from the miniseries.



Also, will explore the troubled relationship of the Mitchell couple, always united by a deep romance that was put in check when the temperamental and ruthless head of US prosecutors had to decide whether to remain loyal to the government or to his wife.

The cast of “Gaslit” is completed with the participation of Dan Stevens (“Legion”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Shea Whigham (“Joker”), Darby Camp (“Big Little Lies”) and Aleksandar Filimonovic (“Dolemite Is My Name”).

In addition, other figures such as Allison Tolman (“Fargo”), Chris Messina (“Sharp Objects”), Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”), Patton Oswalt (“The Incredible Life of Walter Mitty”) and Anne Dudek (“Covert Affairs”) are part of the production with guest appearances.