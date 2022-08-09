Judith Shakespeare and Madeleine de Saint-Colombe

in 1613 William Shakespeare returns to his family home Stratford-upon-Avon. During the performance of “Henry VIII” the fire broke out in her theater. There was nothing left of The Globe to save. She returns to settle 20 years after his move to London with very sporadic visits to a family he provided for from a distance and emotionally abandoned. His wife Anne Hathaway and her youngest daughter Judith They received him in the immovable place of “lord of the house”, but neither of them was willing to resume -from the outset- the bond with the husband and father with that “naturalness” that was asked of them. By then Susanna, already married and with a daughter, lived the highly disruptive return with a certain distance. “All is true” (“All is true”) is a film directed and acted – in the role of shakespeare– by a passionate of the character and his work: Kenneth Brangh. It’s in Netflix. There is a father, a mother, two daughters, a son-in-law, a granddaughter and an immense absence: that of Hamnet -Judith’s twin- who died at the age of 11.

The open wound. The one that could never be worked on. The dad returns and the unsaid begins to flow -especially in Judith’s words- like an unstoppable source. Anne can finally say: “When Hamnet died you wrote ‘The Wives of Windsor‘” The writer and screenwriter Ben Elton chooses to delve into the conditions of the women of the family. I could almost say: get them back. In his book “The Wife of shakespeare“, the feminist writer Germaine Greer defends the figure of Anne Hathaway reduced by scholars to the figure of an illiterate peasant woman, older than him (the point is insisted on), who seduced him mercilessly and from whose fury her husband had to flee. Elton offers us a Anne very different: illiterate, yes, because it was never considered (not even she herself could grant it) that no education beyond housework was necessary for her. same for Judith. Susanna was able to learn to read and write as well as, of course, Hamnet the male child.

But Judith who does not know how to write, dictates his poems to his twin brother. shakespeare finds the sheets with your child’s handwriting and assumes you are the author. Their son, he knew from the second one, is not the man the heir to his genius? Judith assumes her obligation to remain silent. Impossible not to refer to Virginia Woolf and his work “A Room of One’s Own” which begins with the question “What if shakespeare would have had a sister?” The imaginary sister towards whom Woolf leads us is also called Judithwhich seems to have nothing casual. Woolf choose for the imaginary sister the name of the daughter of reality. The Woolf’s Judith she wants to be a writer like her brother, only nothing in her environment is created to allow it. Any. Elton’s Judith in “All is true” she also writes -although she dictates her “writing”- until she stops doing it because not only is it not what is expected of a womanbut it is prohibited.

I did not find any reference that the poems of judith shakespeare -which appears almost everywhere with her husband’s surname- have existed. We could say that Elton wanted me to write, that it was his poetic license. Judith knows that it is not with her writing that she will get the look of her father. Her function is ancient and clear: marry and reproduce. The family needs heirs. Men. Unlike the judith shakespeare of Woolf who commits suicide, Judith of Stratford-upon-Avon he marries, has children, learns to read and write, gives up creating, and lives a long life riddled with loss. The not place of Judith because it is woman and despite his talent, he reminds me of another great movie: “Every morning in the world” Directed by Alain Courneau and based on a novel by Pascal Quignard. The life of the composer Marin Marais and his relationship with his Master Sainte-Colombe, father -also- of two daughters. Tonya and Madeleine. The second is a great artist who will not be able to occupy any place due to anatomical “evidence”.

Marin Marais is the one chosen to inherit the master. Madeline he falls in love with Marais, helps him get closer to his father’s work, transmits to him what he knows. One day he makes it clear to Madeleine that he will not return, “because she has seen other faces.” Marais continues on his way to “glory” and Madeleine de Saint Colombe she loses her pregnancy and commits suicide by hanging herself with the laces of some shoes that her lover gave her. Both Elton and Quignard, like the directors of both films, choose to give their female characters a leading role despite the fact that the center of gravity is placed on two geniuses: that of writing and that of the viola da gamba. Judith Y Madeline they did exist. They did yearn for a different and freer life, but as it concludes Virginia Woolf in “a room of your own” lived trapped in female bodies understood from “anatomy is destiny”.

Both films talk about the life of the fathers. In both films, painful and moving, the life of the daughter. What could have been. As in a much-needed act of retrospective justice.