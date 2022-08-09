Johnny Depp signs contract with Dior as the face of ‘Sauvage’

When johnny depp signed, in 2015, a contract with the firm Dior for its Sauvage perfume, perhaps no one imagined that years later it would become a resounding sales success. And now, despite the legal show that Depp starred in with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, reports indicate that the 59-year-old singer also re-signed with the fashion house to remain an ambassador of the fragrance in exchange for many millions. of dollars.

Despite the fact that the protagonist of films such as “Sleepy Hollow”, “Cry-Baby”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” continues in lawsuits against Amber, Dior has already released its new promotional campaign with photos and videos of Johnny. Obviously all Johnny’s fans are already celebrating big.

Watch @johnnydepp as he takes the stage at @olympiahall in Paris, the legendary concert hall where he saw @vanessa.paradis and introduced his children to @bobdylan. Like Sauvage, he embodies the idea of ​​something fearless yet human “, reads the recent publication of the brand.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the highest sales of ‘sauvage‘, while the actor and actress clashed strongly in court. During those weeks, Dior He did not co-cancel the contract with Depp and stood firm as his employer.

After a six-week trial, a Virginia civil jury deliberated for about 12 hours on charges of defamation by johnny depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, though it also found merit in Heard’s counterclaim, awarding him $2 million in damages.