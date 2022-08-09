Johnny Depp is still the darling of “Dior Sauvage”. The last photos will make you sigh [+FOTOS]

The libel trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, who we all know, claimed the image of the Hollywood actor and put him back in the spotlight for much of this year. Although he lost millionaire contracts since the bad relationship with Heard became known, Dior always kept him firm as the protagonist of his famous perfume.

Depp has been the image of Dior Sauvage since its launch in 2015, replacing the iconic Eau Sauvage, a perfume that was launched on the market in 1966. It is estimated that in 2021 a bottle of “Dior Sauvage” was sold every 3 seconds, enough to become in the world’s best-selling fragrance, it surpassed great classics such as Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle and Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle.

And although the actor may not yet have regained the place he had in the cinema until a while ago, Dior does continue to believe in the attraction and weight he has for his buyers -both men and women-, but look at these latest photos he shared the luxurious signature on his official Instagram account about the actor and his most recent tour of Europe: