Johnny Depp gets his ‘wild’ side back

Designer Iseey Miyake dies at 83

The designer Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, internationally known for his creations that combined Japanese tradition with materials and cuts avant-gardedied last Friday due to liver cancer.

The Japanese couturier began to attract attention with his designs made from a single piece of cloth and with his experiments with pleatswhich led him to develop the sophisticated line Pleats Please (pleats, please), which is still on the market. He is also known for his singles roll neck jumpers like those popularized by Steve Jobs or for his line of Bao Bao bags with geometric patterns, among many other creations. Also, beyond presenting his work in the catwalks from around the world, his designs have been exhibited in international museums.

The designer Issey Miyake / EFE

Pete Davidson, to therapy for the harassment of Kanye West

Peter Davidson is receiving help for bullying on-line that he has received from kanye-west. According to the magazine Peoplesince last April, the humorist “has been in therapy“for the threatening posts that the rapper has shared on social media while he was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the couple assures for the aforementioned media that Davidson, who confirmed his separation from the influencer just a few days ago, “does not regret having dated Kim and wants it to be very clear that she has been nothing but a support for him throughout their relationship.

The comedian Pete Davidson / EFE

Ashton Kutcher, about to lose his sight and hearing due to vasculitis

The actor Ashton Kutcher has fought for a year against vasculitisa rare autoimmune disease, which has affected the vision, hearing, and sense of balance. This has been recognized by the protagonist of Without obligation in a video broadcast by the media Access Hollywood. Vasculitis is a rare autoimmune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vesselswhich restricts blood flow and causes damage to organs and some tissues.

“Two years ago I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” the interpreter reveals in the clip. Kutcher took almost a year to rebuild each of your senses again.

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis / EP

Prince Andrew scandals become a movie

It seems more and more like a reality. The complaints of Virginia Guffre Prince Andrew for sexual abuse can become a film and Hugh Grant play the son of Elizabeth II. And it seems that the complainant, who reached an agreement for 14 million euros not to talk about the matter anymore, continues to offer information.

Prince Andrew / EFE

Maria Elizabeth, pregnant

Maria Isabel and her boyfriend, Jesus Marchenahave announced that are pregnant and that, consequently, they are going to become parents for the first time. Through an Instagram post, the couple shared the happy news by posing in a sweetened snapshot in which they show a strip of ultrasounds.

María Isabel announces her pregnancy / INSTAGRAM

New accusations against Ezra Miller

Accused of kidnapping a young woman when she was a minor and of being part of a sect, the protagonist of Flash It does not stop accumulating scandals. The last one the alleged assault on a house of Stamford to steal alcohol, so the Vermont police point out.

The actor Ezra Miller / EFE

Aquaman ‘subjected’ to a ritual

Jason Momoa is originally from Hawaii, as everyone knows, and on a visit to the ohanasthey have proposed a challenge: to endure the maximum time possible within a freezer full of water and ice cubes of ice. This is how it has remained.

Camila Cabello has a new love

There is much speculation about who occupies the heart of the Cuban-born singer after her breakup with Shawn Mendes. Some new images seem to confirm the rumours. Camila Hair he is shown to be one of the most complicit with the owner of a famous club. This is Austin Kevitch.

Camila Cabello and her supposed boyfriend / NETWORKS

John Travolta, broken by the death of Olivia Newton-John

“My dearest Olivia, you made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see each other on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, your John “. This is how John Travolta has said goodbye to his partner in grease via Instagram.

Olivia Newton-John He died this Monday, August 8 at the age of 73 on his ranch in California (United States). The famous actress lost the battle against stage four breast cancer with bone metastases that was diagnosed three decades ago.

John Travolta says goodbye to Olivia Newton John / INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp is ‘wild’ again

The accusations and trials that have faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard caused the star of Pirates of the Caribbean Lost several contracts. It has been very difficult for him to clean up his image and the last trial in which he has pleaded guilty to defamation of his ex-wife who accused him of domestic violence through the media. After this, he has recovered one of his contracts with a well-known brand. Depp is once again the image of the colony sauvage by Christian Dior.