Johnny Depp changed the tattoo he had done for Amber Heard

the legendary actor American He modified the tattoo he had done in honor of his ex-wife, leaving a new one that reflects hope.

when they were together, Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They apparently had nicknames for each other: Slim and Steve, the outlet reported. dead line .

Johnny had the word “Slim” tattooed on his knuckles at the time, which he had altered twice separately once they ended their turbulent and contentious relationship.

According to photographs obtained by Us Weekly, the actor first changed the word “Slim” to “Scum”. Two years later, his bandmate from Hollywood VampiresTommy Henriksen shared a photo of Depp’s newly inked knuckles in a social media post Instagram, since deleted (via People). But instead of “scum,” the word had been changed to “scam,” with the letter A inked red and patterned after the anarchy sign. He confirmed the latest change in an interview with GQ although he did not discuss the reasoning behind this.

However, Johnny confessed to feeling angry and hurt by what had happened.

“The last three or four years have felt like a wicked situation inflicted on me. It hurts,” she admitted.

Now, Johnny has had an illustration of a broken arrow on his wrist, which he apparently got from a tattoo studio in Oslo, Norway. The tattoo took more than six hours to complete and, according to the Norwegian website VG, the tattoo is a symbol of “a new beginning and a new hope” after “burying the battle axe” (via GeoNews).