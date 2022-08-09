Johnny Depp became an old photographer, this was his transformation

Johnny Depp He is very active on his social networks after the controversial weeks of the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard; Now, the 59-year-old actor has been more relaxed in public and on his Instagram, where he has boasted about his new projects.

A few days ago he released an album with the veteran English rock and blues guitarist Jeff Beck, with whom he undertook a musical tour of Europe, in addition, he will star in a period film on Netflix and there is even talk of a possible return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. “.

Added to this, Depp unearthed “Minamata”, a film project that premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2020, but due to his legal problems with his ex Amber Heard, the tape could not be distributed in theaters as planned. .

Two years later, the actor invites his audience to see the film in which he plays a veteran American photographer who documented the effects of mercury poisoning on the citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan.

How Johnny Depp Transformed

Through a video he shared on Instagram, Johnny Depp shows the process to characterize him as the photographer W. Eugene Smith.

Among the changes in his physical appearance is gray hair, wrinkles and a gray beard with which he immediately grows several years.

While Johnny Depp “changes”, he drinks coffee, reads, chats, and finally puts on some glasses as the final element of his transformation.



The film was shot in Japan, Serbia, and Montenegro; Depp, in addition to acting, be part of the production directed by Andrew Levitas.

