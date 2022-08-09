John Cena confirms that he will not be part of WWE Clash at The Castle

WWE recently celebrated John Cena’s 20th anniversary as the company’s Superstar on Monday Night Raw. Throughout the program, videos were shown reviewing the fighter’s career, his achievements, his most remembered moments, his most iconic rivalries, etc.

Later, during his promo, he made it clear that he did not know when he would be able to fight again. Cena has a busy movie schedule, which will prevent him from combining both. However, fans often speculate that the 16-time world champion will return on time when big events roll around, like the upcoming PLE Clash at The Castle.

In this sense, during a recent appearance in the wales comic conCena wanted to make it clear that he will not be at the Cardiff show, which will take place on September 3.

“I’ve been coming to Cardiff to wrestle for over 15 years, and every time it’s exciting and unbelievable,” Cena said. “I will not be in Clash (At The Castle)“.

It should be noted that Cena shared a video on his social media noting that he would be the “opening act” for Clash at the Castle. during his appearance at the convention, something that gave many fans hope to see him at the event in September. Nevertheless, Cena will not be in the country on the day of the show.



John Cena played his last televised match at WWE SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship on the line. However, Cena would get into a ring one last time in a dark match held after the recordings of the WWE SmackDown episode on September 10 of that same year, held at Madison Square Garden. There, he teamed up with the Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline.

