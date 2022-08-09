JLo and Ben Affleck split

08.08.2022 9:40 p.m.

The reason for the break between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson comes to light

Days ago, what is undoubtedly one of the breaks of the moment came to light. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson they put end point to your love story after nine months of idyll. Although this Monday the causes that would have caused such a notorious separation have been announced.

Sources from the billionaire’s environment have confirmed to the media E-news that the physical distance that separates the already ex-partner would have been the trigger that has dynamited the relationship. And it is worth remembering that the actor is currently recording his new movie in Australiawhile the television star continues to reside in the sunny city of Los Angeles, in the United States.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House / INSTAGRAM

Chicharito apologizes to a child for not signing an autograph

This weekend, the footballer, Javier Hernandez Balcazarbetter known as Chicharito he became the protagonist of some unfortunate images. In them, the athlete is seen denying his autograph to a child, while he throws to the ground and steps on a Mexican flag. This Monday, two days after the events occurred, Lucía Villalón’s ex has asked sorry.

Through a video shared on his Instagram profile, he has apologized to the minor he did not attend. In fact, she claims that he is trying to get in contact with the family to invite him to a game and give him a signed shirt. Regarding the issue of the flag, he says that It was a mistake and that it was a misunderstanding, because he did not want to throw it or step on it.

Javier Hernández Balcázar, aka Chicharito / INSTAGRAM

Eto’o’s ex, fed up with the footballer not paying his daughter’s pension

Adilesusa ‘Dee Dee’ do Rosario and her daughter Erika are living a nightmare that seems to have no end. Despite the fact that the justice declared the young woman as the daughter of the former soccer player Samuel Eto’o four years ago, the Cameroonian refused to pay the pension fixed by the judge.

The former striker FC Barcelona must pay Dee Dee 1,400 euros each month as child support. However, Eto’o does not want to know anything about the mother or the daughter. In fact, the amount that she owes both women already exceeds the €70,000.

Eto’o’s ex and her daughter /EP

Kanye West presumes Pete Davidson dead

There is no doubt that kanye-west He lives obsessed with his ex, Kim Kardashian. And it is that the rapper has once again monopolized the media focus after he has made himself known the breakup of the billionaire tv star with Pete Davidson. On this occasion, the former candidate for president of the United States hHe left the comedian for dead.

West has shared a cover on his Instagram fake of New York Times, where he announces Davidson’s death: “Skete Davidson dead at 28”. In just one hour, the post has garnered more than a million likes from the rapper’s fans.

Kanye West /EP

Authorities believe Anne Heche was under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car

The police believe that Anne Heche He was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car into a house on Friday. Then the blue Mini Cooper caught fire. The actress was injured Third degree burnsalthough he is out of danger.

Now justice asks that she be subjected to toxicological tests They must determine if he had consumed narcotics before getting behind the wheel. She reportedly crashed into a garage and drove away before driving to the nearby house. Therefore, she could be charged with the crimes of hit and run.

Actress Anne Heche / INSTAGRAM

Maxi Iglesias boasts of bulk and how generous nature was with him

A Gerard Piqué competition has come out.. If a few years ago he became famous the pickaxe of the blaugrana, for a few days it is already a trend maxiton. The term refers to the bulk of the swimsuit maxi churches seen in a recent post on his social networks from a hotel on the Costa Brava.

The actor has dazzled his followers with a heart-stopping snapshot where, in addition to proving once again that he is hotter than bread, Mother Nature was most generous with him. Specifically, with his crotch. And it is that the size of the Madrid package has not gone unnoticed by anyone.

Maxi Iglesias under the shower / INSTAGRAM

Leonor and Sofía conquer Mallorca with two Zara dresses

The daughters of the kings of Spain have become two authentic it-girls. The royal family enjoys these days a few days off on the island of Mallorca.

In the largest of the Balearic Islands, the monarch, her daughters and Queen Sofía have lavished style with some of the freshest and most summery garments. In fact, both Eleanor and Sofia have bet on two short Zara dresses less than 30 euros each that have been perfectly combined with two wedge espadrilles.

Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Infanta Sofia /EP

New controversy over the donations accepted by Prince Charles: now, from oligarchs close to Putin

If a few weeks ago it was known that a non-profit organization of Charles of England received money from the Bin Laden family, the controversy has broken out again when it is learned that it also received several million Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor. He is a 64-year-old Russian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United Kingdom after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and who is also blacklisted by the United States.

Prince Charles of England / EP

Britney Spears attacks the father of her children after they did not want to see her

The singer has received a hard blow after knowing that kevin federlinethe father of her children —Preston16 years old, and Jayden, 15– has confessed that the teenagers decided to go to their mother’s wedding, not even see her. The ex-husband of britney She assures that it is due to the photos that she shows on her Instagram in which she goes out naked.

The artist has been very hurt by what happened. She claims to besad” and confesses that everything that happened is “painful.” “As we all know, raising teenage children it’s never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason is based on my Instagram.”

Message from Britney Spears / INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate by mutual consent three weeks after their wedding

Bombshell! The thing is about breakups. And it is that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split just three weeks after saying “yes, I do”, and 10 days after his return from the honeymoon in Europe. The portal Hollywood Life assures that the couple has decided to take a break by mutual agreement after getting married in order to keep the flame of love alive.

Apparently, with this estrangement, the newlyweds seek strengthen your love missing each other. In addition, during this period, both would take the opportunity to focus on their professional projects and consequently increasehis fortune. At the moment, neither of them has commented on the matter or confirmed the separation.