Jennifer Lopez Rocks rainbow tie-dye sweatshirts pictured in the first Los Angeles photo after escaping to Italy

Jennifer Lopez she wastes no time getting back to what she likes best: looking great as she moves from place to place! Fresh from her Italian holiday, la marry me The star and new bride went out in Los Angeles on August 8, sporting an unexpected rainbow tie-dye look! In the photos, Jennifer stunned the eye-catching ensemble, which consisted of bright sweatshirts and a hoodie, bright pink sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings. She also carried a green Birkin bag and a cellphone. The icon “Jenny from The Block” completed the look with a perfect pink manicure and classic Nike sneakers with neon details.

JLo’s noisy look comes after she was spotted wearing an airy blue dress for a stunning photo shoot on a yacht in Capri, Italy. But she’s also been throwing bridal vibes with gorgeous white looks, among other fashion statements, ever since her surprise wedding on July 16 at Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

She surprised and delighted fans by showing off an “old movie” wedding dress for the ceremony, and later revealing that she legally took Ben’s surname: now it’s Jennifer Lynne Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 spent some time apart after their leisurely European family-style honeymoon, with Jennifer staying in Europe on business and Ben returning to Los Angeles.

A source close to Jen said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week that the separated time certainly did not undermine their new union and indeed made their love “stronger”. Also, before JLo returned to Los Angeles, the source says HL she spent a lot of time in contact with her new hubby over the phone. “They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming and even camming when they are separated at work,” they said in exclusive comments. “And the time they spend apart from each other makes it so much better to get together again. JLo loves knowing that her husband will be there for her no matter what.