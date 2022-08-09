Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate (but only for work). And social media go crazy anyway

It is yellow on the news of a lightning divorce between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, which has been bouncing on social media accounts around the world for 24 hours. In fact, an article on the Hollywood Life on their distant August after the honeymoon in Pariswith him returning to Los Angeles and her staying in Europe (a few days she was in Capri) to transform this physical separation into the news of a divorce just over three weeks after the wedding in Las Vegas.

The jokes on social media

But the couple never said they had separated and even the article from which the whirlwind of indiscretions started did not speak at all of a stop to their love story. He simply said that the paths of the two had temporarily separated for work reasons. But that was enough to unleash hundreds of thousands of jokes on Twitter, about a marriage that would melt in the sun faster than ice cream. And, given the period, in Italy there are those who (even) bring up the political situation of the center-left.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate after three weeks of marriage. However, they lasted more than a center-left coalition. – FD (@efdiegi_) August 7, 2022

And who compares the separation of the two world stars with that of other VIPs, like Totti and Ilary, Icardi and Wanda Nara, Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri.

Ben Affleck’s return to Los Angeles

The rumors were fueled by his return to Los Angeles in the early days of August for work commitments. “Sources close to the couple revealed a Hollywood Life exclusively that the two are absolutely in agreement on spending time apart and that this will make their love much stronger “, read the article, to then add that Ben, 49, and Jlo, 53, are in constant contact , including phone calls, messages and video calls.

“The time they spend apart from each other makes each other better. JLo loves knowing that her husband will be there for her no matter what happens,” she wrote. Hollywood Life citing a source close to Jennifer. So, what could have turned two weeks of physical but not sentimental separation into a divorce (and brought the hashtags of the two to the top of Twitter conversations around the world) is a mystery that only a few algorithms applied to social networks can explain.