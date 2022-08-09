Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate after their honeymoon because the actor returned to rehab

Less than a month after the romantic and unexpected Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weddingit has been said that the couple has decided to separate after their Honeymoon, but how much of that is true? We tell you more about the possible cause of their estrangement.

Why are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separated after their honeymoon?

after the special Jlo and Ben Affleck honeymoon in Paristhe Hollywood stars managed to revive their love after 20 years and grabbed the headlines again, last weekend, due to an alleged separation. According to rumours, it is said that the actors decided to put a little distance involved to keep the flame of their love alive. And it is that, in this second attempt of relationshipapparently both are willing to do everything in their power to make their love story works.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And, although this theory has not been proven, it is known that Ben Affleck recently traveled to Los Angeles (along with Jason Momoa ) to film some pending scenes for the new ‘Aquaman’ tape.

Did Ben Affleck go back to rehab after marrying Jlo?

It is not a secret that the 49-year-old actor has had serious problems because of his alcoholismeven this is supposedly the main reason for his separation with his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner who currently still supports him to overcome his problem for the sake of his little ones: Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel.

Let’s remember that just a week ago the memes and jokes about the notorious weight loss and the tired appearance of Affleck caused endless comic reactions, regarding his intense sex life with the Bronx diva (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck signed a sexual clause to have sex 4 times a week, at least), but the reality of all that could be much more worrying than we think.