Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to take a break and their body language reveals why

Graphologist and personality specialist Maryfer Centeno reveals what the attitudes and postures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck say when they are together and so we can determine why after his honeymoon in Paris, he has decided to take some time to “miss himself” and meet again with more emotion.

The graphologist assures that Ben Affleck’s face has completely changed since he married JLo, and that is clear to us: Images of the actor falling asleep on their honeymoon revealed a lot.

Before the wedding Affleck sported a fuller face, with fewer wrinkles and a raised chin.

“Without a doubt, Ben Affleck looked full of life,” explains the graphologist.

Maryfer reanalyzes the images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after their wedding, specifically on their honeymoon in Paris and, as has been evident, she looks full of life, happy and beautiful, but her husband doesn’t look so good: he looks tired, with wrinkles that he didn’t have.

“His hand and body always go forward, which indicates that he is the protagonist of the relationship, the protector and she only lets herself be loved,” says the personality specialist.

The red flags that are obvious at the moment is the Ben’s excessive tiredness and knowing that there is a pre-marital contract involved, in which the Diva from the Bronx asked to haveat least four sexual relationships a week with her husband, the protagonist of Batman has become the subject of all kinds of ridicule.

Mafer also analyzed JLo’s signature and discovered that the lines below are too long and thick, which speaks of an extremely passionate, sensual and sexual woman, Extremely perfectionist and demanding.

Thanks to Ben’s signature, the graphologist found that can easily fall into addictions, neurotic, strong character, depressive, also very sexual and dominant.

“It is undeniable that there is love between these two, yes. He is exercising his role as a man, he is JLo’s human shield, “says Centeno.

After this analysis we can determine that the couple will surely return soon because they need each other too much, and surely they will be taking some breaks because what exists between them is too strong, pure candle, then.

