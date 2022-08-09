Jennifer Lawrence with midi skirt and yellow bag

We met her after her leading role in the movie saga ‘The Hunger Games’. She won her first Oscar for best actress for ‘The bright side of things’ and, in the world of fashion, she has become a benchmark for her. We talk about Jennifer Lawrence. She is one of the undisputed queens on the red carpet, but we also like to see how she combines her trends in her ‘street style’ looks. She usually bets on the ‘outfits’ with a carefree air but always in trend. A combination that makes perfect sense if we start from the basis that she is one of the most talented actresses together with an overwhelming personality. You don’t need much to make your style the most groundbreaking.

Since she was a mother for the first time, last February, she has withdrawn a bit from the media spotlight. But even so, in many of her walks through the streets of New York she gives us sets worth signing. Yesterday, Friday, we saw her with her boyfriend with a simple ‘look’ that could afford us more than one summer afternoon. With a combination of colors of the most irresistible and that is pure trend.

Blue midi skirt and yellow bag: winning combo

The main protagonist of theStyling by Jennifer Lawrence is the midi skirt with a pleated design and a floral print in the same shades of the skirt, in blue. She has combined this garment with a basic white short-sleeved T-shirt and brown flat sandals. The touch that makes the simple ‘look’ go into the ‘great look’ category is the yellow leather mini bag. Undoubtedly, a simple, comfortable and most flattering style that we already have more than signed to copy it to the actress this summer.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io