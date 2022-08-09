Jennifer Lawrence reveals her pregnant belly in a demonstration that demanded “the right to abort”

If there is something for Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, in addition to her brilliant performances on the big screen, it is also because of her magnificent sense of humor. There are several videos in which apparently humiliating moments are compiled (such as when she fell down the stairs at the 2013 Oscar gala) and that she turns into funny anecdotes for posterity.

The pity is that, far from the television or cinema cameras, little or nothing is known about her and her personal life. Very jealous of her intimacy, the actress prefers to keep the distance between her personal and professional level and the information that reaches us about her, both to the media and to her followers, is very scarce.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney

So much so that the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ does not even have an official Instagram account, the communication channel through which almost all the ‘celebrities’ maintain contact with their ‘followers’. However, Jennifer has always surrounded herself with great friends who have been leaving clues, consciously or unconsciously, about her whereabouts.

This is the case of Amy Schumer, with whom she attended one of the recent pro-abortion demonstrations held in the United States. Together, they attended the Freedom Plaza in Washington DC in the framework of the ‘Women’s March’ to support this fundamental right. While she held a banner that read: “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies”, her partner carried one in which she said: “Abortion is essential.”

It was this one who wanted to share her position regarding this cause (of which other celebrities, such as Uma Thurman, have already spoken) on her Instagram profile, where she published the image of both with a surprising attached text: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnantbut we are supporting the Women’s March”.

Jennifer Lawrence walking the streets of New York | TheImageDirect.com / GTRES

Curiously, this has been the scenario in which Jennifer has publicly shown what her current physical appearance is, in an advanced state of pregnancy. In addition, just one day later, the paparazzi captured snapshots of her in a completely different outfit and ready to exercise on the streets of New York.

It was just a month ago when his good hope status was revealed thanks to ‘People’. This magazine announced that the protagonist of ‘Passengers’ was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney. The couple married in October 2018 in an intimate ceremony to which personalities such as Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone or her inseparable friend Amy Schumer had the opportunity to attend.