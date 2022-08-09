Jennifer Aniston’s funny congratulations to Paul Rudd after being named the sexiest man in the world

the romantic comedy much more than friends brought together in 1998 some very young Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, who later began an ephemeral sentimental relationship. Their courtship would only last a few months, but it would result in a beautiful friendship over the years, with congratulations on the new developments that arise in her life. For this reason, the actress did not want to miss the opportunity to pronounce on the news that Rudd had been named the sexiest man in the world by the magazine People.

“This makes me so happy. We ALWAYS knew this, but Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man alive!”, pointed out the actress in a story where she shared the news. Later, he shared an image from the Nicholas Hytner film, where an amusing and humorous Aniston laughed. “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you”.

Aniston and Rudd later met again in friends, where Rachel shared the stage with Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s love interest in 17 episodes. Both would work years later in the 2012 comedy David Wain, Get me out of paradise.

His Marvel companions also react

Aniston has not been the only one who has taken advantage of the situation, since some of her Marvel colleagues have also wanted to talk about the matter. Among these we find Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo or Jeremy Renner.

Ryan Reynolds gave his advice to Rudd after learning of the announcement: “I think he’s going to waste the opportunity like many before him. He’s going to take it shy and humble. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t do it. You have to take this opportunity.” the actor pointed out with laughter in the program Today. For their part, Ruffallo and Renner spoke out on their social networks.

“Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManInTheWorld?! I knew this day would come. Congratulations man. I hope you continue to age so you can continue to hold this title.”

“Congratulations to my friend Paul Rudd, ‘the sexiest man in the world’!!!… From your friend, who looks tremendous, in the dark… like ‘handsome in zero light.’

