Jennifer Aniston shares her secrets to having perfect hair

That Jennifer Aniston has great hair is a universal truth. After all, she is the woman who gave us Rachel. Therefore, the news that the actress was planning to launch her own brand of hair products, LolaVie, was received with great joy last year. To celebrate, we sat down with the star to talk about great hair days, her top tips, and her ultimate hair icon. No problem.

What inspired you to create LolaVie?

This hair care brand was in development for almost five years. I wanted to create products that keep hair healthy and are multifunctional. Like a Swiss Army knife, but without damaging the hair. It was years ago, working with another brand, when I got the bug of developing products by selecting the ingredients and creating formulas, and also the marketing that goes with it. I loved the process and wanted to get more involved by founding my own brand.

The founder of LolaVie is the same woman who gave the world one of the biggest hair trends of the 90s: the Rachel. Getty Images

What is the spirit of the brand?

LolaVie’s mission is to create products that provide solutions to hair problems, but without additives. Our products do not contain any harmful elements and are based on ingredients of plant origin, with highly effective active ingredients. It is an intersection between science and nature. We are committed to clean, vegan, cruelty-free and more sustainable formulas, in which we use bamboo essence instead of water to conserve the most precious natural resource on the planet.

Who is it for?

LolaVie is a brand for everyone. It works with all types of hair, and that is the most difficult part when it comes to developing the product, since each person is different and takes care of their hair in a different way.

What does having beautiful hair mean to you?

On days like this you feel great. That is why it is important to find products that give it life and protect it.

What is your hair routine?

It depends on my schedule and if I’m shooting or not, but in general it’s pretty easy. I wash it off and use a conditioner, apply LolaVie’s Glossing Detangler, a shine-enhancing detangler, and towel-roll my hair for 10 minutes. Then I apply a couple of swipes of my Perfecting Leave-In product and blow dry or air dry.