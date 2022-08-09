Jennette McCurdy reveals that she was jealous of Ariana Grande in “Sam and Cat”

The actress Jennette mccurdy, one of the protagonists of the series Sam and Cat, from Nickelodeon, assured that she felt jealous of her partner Ariana Grande, and reproached that the singer was allowed to look for other job opportunities while she was denied them.

In revelations he makes in his book “I’m glad my mom died” which went on sale this August 9, the 30-year-old actress wrote:

‘Do I have to turn down movies while Ariana is away at the Billboard Music Awards? Fuck this,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail site.

In his book, he insists that the production did not give him permission to record episodes at other times, while Ariana Grande received different treatment.

i’m genuinely thrilled to announce my memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died will be out 8 / 9 / 22. i laughed and cried a lot while writing it and i’m proud of what it’s become. huge thank you to @simonandschuster – especially my editor sean manning. pre-order here: https://t.co/hudPT2gDma — Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) April 4, 2022

And he explained that the episode that bothered him the most was when he found out that Ariana had been absent from the series to play “charades” at Tom Hanks’ house.

“The thing that finally tore me up was when Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had played Tom Hanks the night before at his house. That was the moment I broke down,” McCurdy revealed.

Who is Jennette McCury? Why did she walk away from acting?

Jennette McCurdy was one of the most famous and acclaimed youth actresses during her time as ar Nickelodeon and the great productions he starred in as iCarly and Sam & Cat.

Before reaching her peak, McCurdy was already famous for her appearances in productions such as Malcolm in the Middle, Zoey 101 and CSI, she even participated in films such as Hollywood Homicide with Harrison Ford and starred in the series Strong Medicine.

He recently gave something to talk about after revealing the cover of his memoir entitled I’m Glad My Mom Died or I’m glad my mom diedin which she tells her personal story, the relationship she had with her mother before she died, and the way she exploited her as a child.