‘Jaws’: Trailer for the IMAX re-release of Steven Spielberg’s film



By Writing

Posted on 08/08/2022

In September there will be a unique opportunity in the United States to see Spielberg’s masterpiece in IMAX format








Those of you who are lucky enough to be in the United States in September may be able to see the re-release of SHARKSpielberg’s masterpiece, of which we show you its trailer.

It is not the only film that will be re-released in this format since ET It can also be seen in American IMAX theaters starting this Friday.

The film released in 1975 told how on Amity Island, a small coastal town, a great white shark reaches its shores creating panic among its inhabitants and tourists.

Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Murray Hamilton, Jeffrey Kramer, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, Carl Gottlieb, Susan Backlinie were in charge of starring in this film that catapulted its director towards an unforgettable career full of successes.









More: Steven Spielberg – IMAX

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker