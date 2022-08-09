‘Jaws’: Trailer for the IMAX re-release of Steven Spielberg’s film
Posted on 08/08/2022
In September there will be a unique opportunity in the United States to see Spielberg’s masterpiece in IMAX format
It is not the only film that will be re-released in this format since ET It can also be seen in American IMAX theaters starting this Friday.
The film released in 1975 told how on Amity Island, a small coastal town, a great white shark reaches its shores creating panic among its inhabitants and tourists.
Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Murray Hamilton, Jeffrey Kramer, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, Carl Gottlieb, Susan Backlinie were in charge of starring in this film that catapulted its director towards an unforgettable career full of successes.