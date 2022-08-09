Jared Leto: She has been the girlfriends of the Morbius actor

Digital Millennium

Jared Joseph Leto has become a trend in recent days after the renowned singer, Belinda shared that they were vacationing together in Italy. Although the actor has been active in the acting world for many years, there are still netizens who did not know him.

The renowned Hollywood actor He won an Oscar in 2014 for Best Supporting Actor for the film Dallas Buyers Club but everything seems to indicate that in recent days, Internet users are more focused on their private and sentimental life.

After seeing them together on vacation on the beach, the rumor began to circulate that Belinda and Jared Leto had a romantic relationship. It should be noted that both famous people have been friends for a few years now.

Currently Jared Leto is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood.

Who have been the girlfriends of Jared Leto.

Cameron Diaz

In 1999 both famous actors started dating when they were both in their early 20s. She surprised everyone who officially got engaged but in 2003 and without explanation, they announced the end of their relationship.

Scarlett Johansson

Shortly after ending his engagement to Cameron Diaz in 2014, Jared Leto began dating Marvel heroine Scarlett Johansson. Their relationship lasted just over a year and they were rarely caught on camera.

Ashley Olson

A couple of years passed and the actor found love again in 2008. He began dating Ashley Olsen who was just beginning her career and although many media claimed that there was chemistry, their relationship was short-lived.

Lindsay Lohan

Although there is no exact date of when their relationship happened, the American actress confirmed that she had intermittently dated Jared Leto for several years.

Paris Hilton

Although there was no serious relationship between the two Hollywood celebrities, their romance gave a lot to talk about in 2008 after they were photographed kissing.

