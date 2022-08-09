Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Japanese clothing designer Issey Miyakefamous for combining technology with the glamor, He died at the age of 84, a victim of liver cancer. His relatives reported that the death occurred on August 5, and that a funeral service had already been held.

Miyake was born in 1938 in Hiroshima; for decades he was very discreet about talking about his childhood, but finally In 2009, he reported that the effects of the explosion of the atomic bomb dropped on his hometown caused a problem in his leg. He studied Graphic Design in Tokyo and in 1965 he traveled to Paris, where he began to develop the style that would make him world famous; at that time he worked with the famous designer Guy Laroche.

It was in the mid-1980s that Issey’s designed clothes – in which there was a cultural syncretism present in pleats and elegant ruffles in the garments – caused him to be acclaimed in various circles. Expandable fabrics in monochrome outfits set trends, but he himself became famous by saying that “we can never lose sight of the power of the touch of human hands”.

In 1992 Issey Miyake expanded his brand into the area of ​​perfumes, obtaining millionaire sales for various fragrances. Among the multiple personalities who wore his designs, the following stand out: Miley Cyrus, meryl streep, Lady Gaga Y Steve Jobs -the latter popularized and made something characteristic of his image the black turtleneck sweater created by the Japanese artist-. The designer’s clothing has formed many exhibitions, highlighting the one presented at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

