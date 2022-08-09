Jane Fonda talks about her collaboration with H&M to promote exercise

Jane Fonda.Arthur Elgort.

Jane Fonda.Arthur Elgort.

You really democratized fitness for women, making aerobics, calisthenics and dance more accessible. Why was it important to you?

I know the world is full of women who can’t afford to go to a gym or feel self-conscious about being in a gym or can’t go to a gym because they have a young child. So doing it in the privacy of her home was an answer to that. I would like to say that I am a brilliant and strategic businesswoman. If people wanted it, I didn’t know, but I gave it to them and at one point, it was perfect. Stuart Karl’s (founder of Karl Video Corp.) wife read my first exercise book and said to her husband, ‘This could be a video.’ He was kind of the king of home videos, which didn’t mean much back then because no one had a VCR. I didn’t even know what a VCR was. Literally no one I knew had a VCR. She made the first DIY videos. She so she came to me and she proposed to me the idea of ​​making a training video. I told him no. I did not understand. But the money was going to a political organization that my then-husband, Tom Hayden, and I had founded called the Campaign for Economic Democracy. Stuart Karl kept coming and going. Finally, I realized that maybe this could make money. So I said, ‘Okay, let’s try it.’ I mean, we don’t spend any money on it. I wrote the script myself on the floor of a hotel room. We did our own makeup. It was a complete test. The video finally came out, and of course it remains the number one selling home video of all time. No one has broken that record.

I love hearing all these behind-the-scenes details and how easy it was at first. I think the best things are done that way sometimes.

I mean, later recordings were produced better and all that, but when I was casting, it was very important to me that it be diverse, ethnically diverse, gender diverse. There were men, old people and young people, and that was always part of the training videos. I am proud of that.

Of course exercising does wonders for a person physically, but what appeals to you in terms of the mind? How do you encourage mindfulness and positivity, especially in today’s near-apocalyptic landscape?

I come from a long line of depressed people. One of the ways I avoid depression is through exercise. When I move, when I walk, when I exercise, the depression goes away. That and activism are the two best anecdotes for depression as far as I’m concerned. Unless you have chronic depression, which is something else.

In terms of well-being, what other things, apart from movement, make you feel good, in body and mind?

Well, the most important thing for me is sleep. I sleep eight or nine hours every night. I eat a pretty healthy diet. I’m not hard on myself. I have cut back on red meat a lot. I have reduced fish consumption because fish stocks are declining. Like vegetables. Like salads. I eat fresh food. I’m just careful what I eat. I don’t eat a lot of sugar, but lately I do. I was in Italy for two and a half months doing the Book Club sequel and I ate gelato and pasta every day while I was there. But I never gained weight. I got up at six in the morning before the heat came and walked an hour, an hour and a half, two hours on days when work allowed me. I walk a lot and that helps me. I didn’t realize when I was young, young people never realize how important it is to keep their body strong because nothing is wrong with them. Your body works. They take it for granted. When you get older, you realize its importance. I want to say that every day when I get out of the car, I thank the goddesses for having strong legs, for having exercised to keep my legs strong. When I’m backing out of a car and have to look over my shoulder, I’m thankful that I stayed flexible and could turn my head and not hurt. Basic things like those that you take for granted when you’re younger but can’t do when you’re older if you haven’t stayed strong and flexible. My motto now is not that of the burn. It’s go slow. Everything is very slow. Jimmy Fallon asked me, ‘What music do you use now for your workouts?’ And I told him, ‘There is no music slow enough to use in my workouts.’