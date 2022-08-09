Jack Nicholson’s ax from ‘The Shining’ up for auction

Here’s Johnny! It is one of the most iconic phrases in the history of cinema. Here’s Johnny! if you saw that fantastic scene from the masterpiece dubbed in which Jack Nicholson attempts to assassinate Shelley Duvall in the bathroom the Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

The premiere of “The Shining” was a world event and raised one of the biggest controversies in memory. Her criticism led her to be a candidate for the famous Razzie awardsor the anti-Oscars, and it was the first film of kubrick that was not nominated for any of the categories of the most important film awards.

However, time ended up placing the feature film in the place it deserves: among the best that has ever been made. Therefore, any object related to the film acquires an immense value for any fan.

PHOTO: Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions

Now, the auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions has announced that will auction the ax with which Jack Nicholson smashed the bathroom door while Shelley Duvall screamed in horror. Minimum bids will start at $50,000 (€46,300), but Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions expects the price of the ax to be between $60,000 (€55,560) and $90,000 (€83,340).

