Its creator tells us

In 1943, while men were at war, women became the workforce that saved America’s industry. Also baseball, which was about to disappear, and was kept alive thanks to a professional women’s league with players willing to give everything on the pitch. That’s the real story told by Penny Marshall in They give the blow in 1992, and now counts A League of Their Ownthe new series to Amazon Prime Video.

Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) Y abby jacobson (Broad City) are responsible for the adaptation of this mythical film starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Rossie O’Connell and Tom Hanks, which was a critical and commercial success at its premiere, and which was selected for conservation in the Library of Congress of the United States for its historical, cultural and aesthetic value.

In its new version, the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBG) expands its field of vision to include oafter realities that were also part of the historical moment, but had no place in the film, such as those of the black players, who were part of a segregated league, or those of the lesbian players, with a cast led by Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden , Chanté Adams and Roberta Colindrez, among others. This is what he told us Will Graham, series co-showrunnerin a telephone interview with SERIES & MÁS.

The protagonists of the series ‘A League of Their Own’.



How did the idea of ​​making a series based on ‘Ellas dan el coup’ come about?

I remember it like it was yesterday. She was in a hotel in Venice during the filming of Mozart in the Jungle. There was a lot of noise in the corridors and I needed to write a script, so I put on the background film to shut out what was coming from outside. I put it in the background because I know it by heart, but at some point I got distracted from what I was doing and paid more attention to the TV and started thinking about all the stories that were around, the ones suggested and the ones that weren’t. in the movie

Days later I began to investigate, then I went to Sony and made them the proposal. I was sure they would say no, but I did anyway. To my surprise, they said yes right away. I could not believe it. When I knew that I wanted to develop the project with someone, I thought of Abbi Jacobson. He knew her little, but she was a fan of Broad City And I know she’s one of the funniest, most real and passionate people in the industry, so I pitched it to her. And here we are.

How and why did you decide to incorporate the stories of black and queer women into the series?

I would not say that we decided to tell those stories, but rather that this is the real story. When we started developing the project and researching the full historical context, we met women like Tony Stone, Connie Morgan, and Mimi Johnson who played baseball in the Negro Leagues, a major professional league at the time. There was also a big queer story, which I don’t think is a big surprise to anyone, but we haven’t seen it so far.

I think that when we watch period series we don’t usually have these characters. and I love the Penny Marshall movie and with the series all we’re doing is retelling the story, with a bigger vision, but just as authentic. All the characters are based on reality. There really were players of Mexican and Cuban descent who played in the league, the characters Roberta Collins and Priscilla Delgado, they are based on others like March Villa or Lefty Álvarez, to name a few, but there were more.

Chanté Adams and Abbi Jacobson in ‘A League of Their Own.



The chemistry between the cast is amazing from the start. How did you work on this aspect before filming?

The credit goes mainly to having an incredibly talented cast, but also because they spent a lot of time together in the hot sun learning how to play at our baseball camp. The camp was run by Justine Siegal, she was the first woman to coach a major league men’s team. When I say it out loud I still don’t believe it, and I pinch ourselves sometimes to check that the luck we’ve had at each step of the process is real.

So we can expect realism and authenticity during matches in the series

That’s our intention, but I think the most exciting thing about Penny’s movie, and sports in general, whether it’s baseball or anything else, is the way the games become personal. With that in mind, we try to put a lot of emotion into the matches because we’re telling the story of female athletes who were warriors. We have been able to meet some of them and they still are now.

We wanted their counterparts in the series to look just as fierce, to really show the grit they brought to the field. So we put a lot of pressure on the cast to practice and bond. They all accepted it. Kelly McCormack, one of our actresses, when she would go out with our baseball coaches on the weekend she would send us videos to show us what she had learned, “I already know how to do this or that,” she would tell us.

They all held very high standards to learn how to play the game the right way and we had an amazing team of people who helped train us to ensure that baseball was played authentically. We hope you see it that way, that you like it and that it makes you feel things.

Still from an episode of ‘A League of Their Own’.



I have read that you were able to speak with Penny Marshall before she passed away, how were those conversations?

I was very nervous to talk to Penny, Geena Davis and Rosie O’Donnell, because they were such a vital part of the film’s legacy and I’m a fan. Penny, in particular, made some of my favorite movies. Abbi and I were very fortunate to have the opportunity to describe to him what we wanted to do with the series. The conversation was over the phone and we were both excited and scared.

Penny told us that there were a lot of things she wanted to put in the film that she ultimately couldn’t, but those stories changed her life. “And they’re going to change yours, too,” she told us. She was right, it really has been a life changing experience for both of us.

‘A League of Their Own’ premieres August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

