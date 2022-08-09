“It would be a scandal” if Ecuador does not release former Vice President Glas

Quito, Aug 9 (EFE) .- The team of lawyers defending Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador during Rafael Correa’s presidential term, warned on Tuesday that the government’s refusal not to abide by a judicial decision to release him could turn into ” an international scandal.

Glas, who is serving two final sentences for corruption in prison, received a habeas corpus from a judge in the city of Portoviejo whose resolution was known on Monday and was opposed by the Government, which immediately announced that it will not proceed with the release, considering that the judicial decision presents irregularities.

Lawyer Sonia Vera, a member of Glas’s international defense team coordinated by Christophe Marchand, warned in a statement from the Ius Cogens study that “the refusal by the State could be considered inhuman and degrading treatment” regarding the state of health of the former vice president .

According to Vera, Glas’s state of health “is extremely serious and impossible to deal with in a prison environment” and “the granting of habeas corpus is the only way to guarantee the rights that by law correspond to all prisoners, such as to health”.

These assertions are based on a medical report prepared on July 22 by Dr. Luis Amaya, from Prison 4 in Quito, and cited by Glas’s lawyers, where it is stated that neither the prison service (SNAI) nor the Ministry of Health Public can guarantee the inmate adequate health care.

The doctor’s conclusions cited by the lawyers speak that “there are no supplies such as saturator, blood pressure monitor, thermometer and otoscope, which are essential for medical care”, and that “there are poorly calibrated medical supplies” and “there are no first-level medications or at the hospital level.

Thus, Judge Rubén Molina ordered the release of Glas “for the violation of the rights to physical integrity and health by justifying his health conditions and that they have not been treated in a specialized and comprehensive manner in the prison environment” , according to the statement from the former vice president’s legal team.

GOVERNMENT WILL APPEAL DECISION

The Government’s refusal to proceed with the release of Glas is based on the fact that, according to the Executive’s statement, the decision was issued in favor of a citizen named Christian Araujo, but “it extended it in favor of Jorge Glas and Daniel Salcedo, without that they have filed the action”.

Likewise, the administration of President Guillermo Lasso noted that neither the Attorney General’s Office nor the prison service were summoned “and therefore could not participate in the hearing, which adds another irregularity.”

He also recalled that Glas had already requested another habeas corpus that is in the appeal phase after being denied in the first instance in the Provincial Court of Pichincha, the corresponding jurisdiction.

For this reason, Lasso anticipated that “the institutions of the Ecuadorian State will file the corresponding legal resources and will not make any decision to release any citizen who violates the legal system.”

For lawyer Sonia Vera, the interference of the State in judicial decisions is “inadmissible” since she considers that there was also interference in another habeas corpus granted to Glas in April.

40 DAYS IN FREEDOM

The first habeas corpus was granted by a judge from the canton (municipality) of Manglaralto, in the coastal province of Santa Elena, and allowed Glas to be free for 40 days until the Provincial Court of Justice revoked it on the grounds that it was not the jurisdiction to resolve the matter and because he had not notified the State Attorney General’s Office.

However, Vera affirmed that there was “interference by state authorities” that also led Judge Diego Moscoso to be dismissed for manifest negligence by the Judicial Council.

Glas, who was vice president of Correa and then also for a few months of his successor, Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), initially entered prison at the end of 2017 and has been firmly convicted in two corruption cases: one for illicit association related with the Odebrecht plot (with 6 years in prison) and another for bribery for illegal financing for his political movement (with 8 years).

He has also been convicted of embezzling public funds (embezzlement) in an oil contract called the “Singue” case, which is still in the appeal phase.

The former vice president has always denied the accusations and has denounced political persecution, while his defense has argued that even the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has requested that his case be treated exceptionally due to the “seriousness and urgency” that was running the health of the accused.

(c) EFE Agency