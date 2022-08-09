It is one of the most viewed on the platform

Shamelessly, Netflix uploaded caught in the storm (Grand Isle), which many consider to be the worst movie starring Nicolas Cage.

We don’t say it. the numbers say. the thriller of Stephen S. Campanelli and Iver William Jallah has zero percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoesquintessential critical article collection site.

None of the ten reviews hosted on the site have very good things to say about the 2019 film.







The poster for Caught in the Storm.



“Alcoholism, violence and curses in a mediocre southern thriller”, opined Brian Costello about Caught in the Storm. “There is not much to invest here,” said Roger Ebert’s site reviewer. Noel Murray, of the Los Angeles Times, was harsher: “This could have been a respectable retro crime picture. Apparently no one told the cast.”

On Metacritic, a website similar to Rotten Tomatoes, have a 29 percent of 100a very low number.

On the other hand, on IMDb and Filmaffinity, the two sites that accept the most popular public votes in English and Spanish, respectively, Caught in the Storm also falters: it has averages of 4.6 out of ten Y 4.0 out of ten.







Zero percent good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.



This only confirms that Caught in the Storm is one of the many movies that Cage has starred in in recent years. Quietly share the podium below with titles like Willy’s Wonderland, Jiu Jitsu either loser instinctthe three battered by critics and with almost no audience.

Likewise, by Rotten Tomatoes parameters, the only three movies that share zero percent positive reviews with Caught in the Storm are deadly fall Y The apocalypse.

Despite everything, there are those who consider it an acceptable title and celebrate that it is now within reach in the “N”. Tastes are tastes. And, this, like its commercial failure, is also reflected in numbers: Caught in the Storm is comfortable in the top 10 of the most watched films on Netflix.







The film is a thriller about a man who must prove his innocence.



The film tells the story of a young father who must prove his innocence when he is wrongly accused of having committed a crime. Cage is accompanied Kelsey Grammer, Oliver Trevena, Zulay Henao, Kadee Strickland Y Luke Benward.







The apocalypse, with Nicolas Cage, another of the defenestrated.



A zigzagging race

Cage is so aware of his film failures that this year he released a film called The Weight of Talent, where he plays himself and parodies his heterogeneous career. Paradoxically, This film was quite well received by the public and critics..







In The Weight of Talent, he shares a cast with Pedro Pascal.



At a 2014 conference, Cage said, “I started acting because I wanted to be James Dean. I saw him in Rebel Without a Cause and East of Paradise. Nothing hit me like Dean. He blew my mind. I said ‘This is what I want to do’”.

Since then, Nicolas accepts every role offered to him without caring about their artistic quality. The most unusual stage of his filmography began to be drawn from the second half of the 2000s.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Cage was considered one of the best of his generation. They all wanted it. In ’95 he won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing an alcoholic writer in goodbye to vegas and acted in other films recognized by critics and the public as Contra/Face, Educating Arizona, The Orchid Thief Y The legend of the lost treasure. What’s more, he could even be Superman.







Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas, the film that gave him an Oscar.



But from a given moment, his fortune began to slip out of his pockets and he needed to work to pay off debts.

According to an article on the Finance Buzz portal, Cage spent $150 million on rare items and real estate, including dinosaur bones, European castles, a private jet, an octopus, a pyramid-shaped tomb, a shark, and an original copy of Action Comics 1, the first Superman comic.

This is how his career began to become irregular (tending to be bad) and overcrowded with independent and B-class films. So much so that until a while ago he was the Hollywood actor with the most work.

His roles, almost always about beings on the edge, made him something of a new cult artist. In recent years he had a slight resurgence that led him to be considered for more and better projects. Of course, always with delirium as the central axis of them.

Your participation in Mandy Y Color Out of Space They deposited him again in the big leagues, although from a parallel world to the one he knew how to inhabit at some point. For example, for his great work in the sordid Pig received a Best Actor nomination at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.

His career will continue with more bizarre films and his debut in the world of series, where he will play Joe Exoticprotagonist of the famous Netflix documentary tiger-king.

