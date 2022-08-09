Is Nicki Minaj $173 million in debt?

In recent days, the rumor has come out that Nicki Minaj He owes a staggering $173 million in back taxes. This information has reached the ears of the American rapper herself, who decided to speak out on social networks. What did she say? Read on and find out all the details.

LISTEN TO RADIO PLANETA LIVE FROM HERE

Nicki Minaj He made a live broadcast where he spoke about this issue. The ‘Anaconda’ singer began the video by pretending to cry and be sad about these comments. “My assistant, you guys went and told everyone that…it’s true I owe the IRS $173 million,” she said, looking into the camera, her voice shaking, but it was all part of her show.

HOW DOES NICKI MINAJ DEFEND HERSELF FROM CRITICISM?

She quickly started laughing and then continued, “And I hooked up Tae (her ex-stylist). He’s so uncomfortable with the man I married because he’s so, um, and Tae doesn’t like being around him. And Tae was calling that assistant, begging him to stop. Every day I learn that people get dumber and dumber, believing things that are false.”

NICKI MINAJ RESPOND TO PREGNANCY RUMORS

After making it clear that this debt is completely false, Nicki Minaj He shared a moment with his fans before ending the ‘live’. On the other hand, the rapper is preparing to release her new six-part documentary series ‘Nicki’, which she has yet to find a particular streamer despite releasing a trailer for. It only remains to wait.

GREAT FRIENDSHIP WITH ARIANA GRANDE

Nicki Minaj He loves Ariana Grande as if she were his little sister. Both stars support each other and do not stop showing it on their social networks. They have collaborated on songs like ‘Side to side’ and ‘The light is coming’. Many fans ask them for a new collaboration. I hope they work together again!

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!