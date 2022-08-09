International Cat Day: Watch Taylor Swift and other stars cuddle their kittens

Image Credit: Broadimage / Shutterstock

What a perfect time to celebrate International Cat Day. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are cat lovers, and we love a curious kitty too. Considering that cats have been worshiped since ancient Egyptian times, including Queen Cleopatra, these four-legged creatures have certainly proven to be humans’ most loyal companions.

When it comes to famous cats, few have reached the level of fame like the brood of pop star Taylor Swift. The self-proclaimed “cat lady”, who recently released her eighth studio album Folklore, over the years she has actively released her own kittens named Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson. And yes, the duo is named after two of Taylor’s favorite female TV stars: Elena Pompeois Meredith from Grey’s AnatomyAnd Mariska Hargitayis Olivia from Law and order: SVU.

In 2019, he also added a third to his furry entourage: the gorgeous blue-eyed Benjamin Button. Benjamin made his infamous world debut in Taylor’s music video for “ME!” Which was actually Taylor’s first time meeting the feline. When Taylor found out he was available for adoption, he quickly became part of the family and was later confirmed via an Instagram post titled “Cat Lady Thirst Trap.”

Taylor isn’t the only A-lister who loves her feline friends: Gigi has been the mother of cat Cleo Hadid since 2015. The elegant tabby was greeted by the supermodel after she was found alone and abandoned in a car engine. Gigi has also talked about her love for cats over the years, publicly mourning the loss of her longtime companion Chub in 2016 – RIP Chub.

One of our favorite celebrity photos that surfaced during the 2020 global lockdown was of Jennifer Garner with her children and a furry friend. During a walk with her children Serafina Affleck, Samuel Garner AffleckAnd Violet Affleck, Jen’s youngest was photographed pushing a fifth member of their clan around in a stroller. Inside the stroller was the family’s gorgeous white cat. Talk about the royal treatment!

Other celebrities who have publicly declared their love for cats include Ed Sheeran And Dakota Johnsonand mum Melanie Griffithwho actually grew up with a pet Lion. For a look at other celebrities and their feline obsessions, including Melanie and her lion Neal, check out the photos in our gallery above!