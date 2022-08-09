Inside Khloe Kardashian’s early days with her and Tristan Thompson’s son: “She’s in seventh heaven”

Ads

Happy as a clam! Khloé Kardashian is embracing her new role as a mother of two after welcoming a baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this month.

“Khloé and the baby are fine,” an exclusive source tells Us Weekly. “He is over the moon and absorbing everything. … Everyone is simply happy to have the baby at home. “

The founder of Good American, 38, “has always wanted a boy and wanted to give True a brother,” says the insider, referring to Kardashian and Thompson’s eldest daughter, daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018. .

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Frank Micelotta / Shutterstock; Access to photo / cover images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now,” the source explains, adding that “the baby will be with Khloé full-time” following her separation from the NBA player, 31 years, senior year.

On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that the California native welcomed her second child just a month after news that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby # 1.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a representative of the former E! personality said in a statement in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family ”.

A separate source later exclusively confirmed to us that, despite the expansion of their family, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together” and “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting issues.”

Kardashian was first linked to the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in 2016. They dated intermittently for five years before finally splitting up in 2021. The Revenge Body author, however, continued to keep going with the her plans to have another baby after previously discussing surrogacy with Thompson.

“The baby was conceived via a surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan would have a baby with someone else in December,” the second insider told us last month, referring to the basketball player’s traitors scandal with Maralee Nichols, who came to light last year when the fitness instructor, 31, sued Thompson for child support before giving birth in December 2021.

The Canadian native confirmed the paternity of Nichols’ son Theo in January, while at the same time asking Kardashian a public apology. Thompson was still dating the Hulu personality when he conceived the baby.

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked, for her part, was briefly linked to a private equity investor this summer. We confirmed earlier this month that the couple separated after things “faded” between them before Kardashian took in baby # 1. 2.

Despite all the drama with Thompson, the reality star seems to be fine as she focuses on her growing family.

“The baby is amazing. So beautiful, ”Kris Jenner’s best friend, Faye Resnick, told us exclusively on Sunday 7 August about Kardashian’s newborn son. She added that True, 4, is “very excited and very curious” now that she is an older sister. “She loves, she loves, she loves the baby,” Resnick concluded.

