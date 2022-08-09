in the line up also Psychologists, Vicar and Mou

From 10 to 16 August one of the most important European festivals returns, the Sziget Festival which has as its headliner artists such as Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Biebere, among others and a large group of Italian artists.

One of the most important European festivals is about to start, the Sziget Festival which every year brings thousands of people from all over the world to the Island of Obuda in Budapest. Also this year the line up of the Festival, which will be held from 10 to 15 August, is very respectable, bringing on stage some of the most important international artists and with a large group of Italian singers who, like every year, will take advantage of a important window. The organizers expect a turnout of about 500,000 people for a six-day concert that will see, among others, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Kings Of Leon and Tame Impala, to name only the headliners. hundreds of artists who could headline many important European concerts.

Six days of music that, as always, will also allow the public to enjoy an experience extended to other fields of culture and well-being, from circus to dance, passing through street art and sports, workshops and meditation, entertainment. and a series of meetings, with 60 stages and about a thousand shows that will be held during all hours of the day and night. There will also be Italian artists who, like every year, will carve out a small space during the six days of the festival. This year, Psychologists, Margherita Vicario, Boston 168, Modena City Ramblers, Bais, Erica Mou, Stain, NOOA, The Big Ska Swindle, Mr. Bogo Dj, Fab Mayday Dj, Gianpiero, Chroma SS, Duo Masawa will go on stage this year , Duo Kaos, Lalala Napoli, Zioner, Alessandro Sciarroni, SLV, Glowal and Enula.

The line up of the festival includes among others: Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Kings Of Leon, Tame Impala, Lewis Capaldi, Stromae, Bastille, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie, RÜFÜS Du Sol, Steve Aoki, Alan Walker, Caribou, Jungle, Woodkid, Fkj, Nina Kraviz, Jon Hopkins, Sigrid, Slowthai, Ronnie Flex & Amp; The Fam, RilÈS, Princess Nokia, Yung Lean, Milky Chance, Beabadoobee, Bad Gyal, Clutch, Fontaines DC, Holly Humberstone, Floating Points, Badbadnotgood, Inhaler, Yver Tumor & Amp; Its Band, Channel Tres, Ben Klock, Honey Dijon, Sevdaliza, Bob Moses, Seth Troxler, KÖLsch, Joris Voorn, Nghtmre, Kensington, Ofenbach, Mezerg, Alice Merton, Meute, Noga Erez, Folamour, Denis Sulta, Mella Dee, Paula Temple, Sasha, Matador, Lola Marsh, Viagra Boys, Role Model, Iceage, Cate Le Bon, Black Honey, Giant Rooks, Tokimonsta, Apashe, Tsha, Tourist, Myd, Remi Wolf, Alfie Templeman, Lauren Sanderson, Kid Francescoli, La Fleur, Shanti Celeste, Gerd Janson, Willikens & Amp; Ivkovic, HÉCtor Oaks, Spfdj, Dirtyphonics, Taahliah, Boston 168, Daria Kolosova, Eelke Kleijn, Etapp Kyle, Fka.M4A, FranÇOis X, Glowal, Imogen, Joone, Nicolas Lutz, Or: La, Patrice Baumel, Perc, Roi Perez , Slv, Snts, Viper Diva, Zioner