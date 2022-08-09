I am Groot: We explore all the branches of the endearing Marvelite tree

Seeing I am Grootthe new series of animated shorts that Marvel Studios premieres on Disney+ on Friday, August 10, it’s easy to lose perspective and consider the lovable (if somewhat rambunctious) Baby Groot as one of those characters that has always been there for us, when the truth is that it belongs to that strange lineage of marvelite heroes whose arc has finished completing a 180 degree orbit over several decades. Before he was reborn as a dancing baby, even before serving in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot was known to the older fans of the place as a villain. An aberration. A monster.

His debut took place at number 13 of Tales to Astonish (November 1960), an anthology of short comics specially designed for science fiction enthusiasts, as well as a private preserve where artists such as Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Bill Everett and other stars during the early years of the House of Ideas they could really let their hair down. In fact, the origin of Groot -drawn by Kirby and written by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber- has more to do with monster movies from the fiftiesstyle invaders from mars (William Cameron Menzies, 1953) or Tarantula (Jack Arnold, 1955), that with the superhero stories to use. The character is presented as an alien invader with a mission: to abduct terrestrial specimens so that a mad doctor could study them on his home planet. Luckily, a couple of young earthlings dare to face him just when the horror of outer space tries to expand its branches in every corner of a small North American town…

For the next two decades, Groot became part of the repertoire of marvelite monsters, still without anything resembling a definite personality. The cover of the fifth annual The incredible Hulk, published in 1975, defines him as “The master of plants”, placing him in a tandem of interchangeable brutes with Blip, Diablo or Titan, stock characters that time forgot. Already in 1993, the second Marvel Swimsuit Special (yes, this is a thing that existed in real life) reveals that the humanoid tree moved to live on Monster Island at some point in the past, which is to say that Groot was, at that time, a simple wimp who could be turned to from time to time for easy jokes, low-key threats, or, in this case, male swimwear models. The consensus seemed to be that he and other creations of Tales to Astonish they had become anachronisms for a reading public to whom B movies no longer meant much, but now we know that every supposedly forgotten Marvel character is, in reality, a dormant intellectual property looking for someone who knows how to revive it.