Human pangenome, the goal of 21st century medicine

In April of this year it was finally possible to sequence the 8% of the human genome that was missing. In this way, after two decades, the first draft of the genome published in February 2001 was complete. This milestone achieved by Telomere to Telomere Consortium (T2T), name by which they refer to the fact that chromosomes have been studied from end to end, it has been determined that human DNA contains a total of 20,465 genes that give very valuable information about human evolution or genetic diseases.





Within the human genome there is a central part, which is shared by all people and which is essential for the development of the human being, and a small percentage of variable part. This small percentage may contain information about how some patients respond better than others to treatments or why they are more predisposed to other diseases. It can also influence how exposure to different external factors, such as lifestyle habits, impact the appearance of cardiovascular and metabolic pathologies. “Genetics is an important element in the genesis of diseases that we have not yet fully understood, in their pathogenesis or to achieve effective treatments for different diseases such as cancer,” he tells Consalud.es the Dr. Encarna Guillen, head of the Medical Genetics Section of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital in Murcia and president of the Spanish Association of Human Genetics (AEGH).





Accessing that part of the human genome is not easy. Our genome is a very long sequence of genes with 50% repetitive areas. The advancement of technology has allowed us to sequence the first human genomes, it also allows us to search in short reads for the mutated gene in a person that can cause a genetic disease such as Fabry or Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, but it does not allow us to sequence each one of the patient genomes. This is where the pangenomean accumulation of many human genomes of different ethnicities, places of birth, gender or age, which sheds light on that variable percentage.





“It is necessary to discover this variability and analyze the genomes of a great diversity of people”





The pangenome is the complete set of genes within a species. The first idea of ​​a pan-genome appeared in 2005, when it was decided to sequence the genome of six strains of the bacterium streptococcus agalactiae. This species was found to be 80% core genome and 20% variable. It was the starting signal to elucidate the pan-genome of many more species, beyond bacteria. For example, the pangenome of the fungus aspergillusfumigatus, cause each year of 300,000 serious infections in people, revealed that each individual of the species has a different genetic content, in total a third of its genome is variable. This part is the cause of some of the infections and causes a different response to treatment, according to research published in ‘Nature Microbiology’.





One of those pan-genomes that are being studied is that of the human being. “The complete sequence of the human genome contains the information of 20 people, most of them Caucasian, but 70% of this information is from a single individual,” explains Dr. Guillén. Therefore, this first genome lacks a lot of information about the human beings that currently inhabit the Earth. “It is necessary to discover this variability and analyze the genomes of a great diversity of people. That is why the pangenome is being done, with genomes of 350 people that will be shared in order to obtain all the possible information”.





STEPS TOWARDS PANGENOMA





The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) has el Human Pangenome Reference Center (HPRC) implicated in the development of a human pan-genome. Through various investigations, it has been found that 50% of the sequence is repetitive and that there are gene-rich regions that vary by hundreds of kilobase pairs. Our DNA constantly mutates. “Our instruction code consists of four bases that are combined giving rise to protein coding. A change can modify the expression of these or how a disease manifests itself or how it responds to treatment”, points out Dr. Encarna Guillén.





“It will be an important genetic resource for future biomedical research and precision medicine”





HPRC research published in the journal ‘Sciencie’ identified barely studied variable genes that are associated with cardiovascular disease in patients of African American origin. Another study published in the journal ‘eLife’ reflects how the modifications of the nucleotides of RNA and DNA are especially resistant to change caused by environmental factors or by other genetic factors. In addition, work is being done to improve access to information and sequencing technology.





“The human pan-genome reference will contain a more accurate and diverse representation of global genomic variation. It will make it possible to improve studies of the association between genetics, disease and populations. It will also extend the scope of genomic research to the most repetitive and polymorphic regions of the genome. It will ultimately be an important genetic resource for future biomedical research and precision medicine”, HPRC researchers say.





“Today we have a lot of information that is allowing us to work with different genetic diseases, many of them rare, or with complex diseases such as metabolic ones. This information will allow us to go further. Genetics is present throughout the health system and it is necessary for this medicine of the 21st century to continue advancing, to be accessible and to be incorporated into the health system”, concludes Dr. Guillén, referring to the fact that the specialty of Clinical Genetics continues without be recognized in our country.

