Hulu Confirms Keanu Reeves In His First Leading TV Role

Hulu has confirmed production of Devil in the White City and one of the protagonists will be Keanu Reeves, who also participates as a producer in a team that includes illustrious names such as Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The project will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to be released on American screens in 2024.

The series will be a high-budget adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel of the same name. The devil in the white city tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose destinies were forever linked by the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. It is about Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and meticulous architect who aspires to leave his mark in the world, and of Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who designed his pharmaceutical murder castle at the Exposition, creating a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young girls.

Keanu Reeves will thus be put to the test with his first leading role in a television project. The project has been in development since 2010, when Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to adapt the novel.

Todd Field will direct the miniseries, produced by Paramount TV Studios with ABC Signature and Appian Way. The adaptation will be signed by Sam Shaw.