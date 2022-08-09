Hugh Jackman showed the painful training he underwent to play Wolverine in “X-Men”

Hugh Jackman jumpstarted his acting career by starring in 2000’s X-Men, in which he played the iconic clawed mutant who laid the foundation for dominance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackman played Wolverine, aka Logan, in nine films over 16 years.. And in the end, the regimen training needed to stay in shape like Marvel’s beloved superhero it had become quite intense. Not to mention torturous

In the early 2010s, Jackman found himself shooting wolverine Y X-Men: Days of Future Past.At that time, he told the specialized press that, when he started shooting, "I began to see a life without steamed chicken breasts" in reference to the strict diet that he had to follow. And to the sacrifice to face both projects.







Hugh Jackman. The Australian actor had a turnaround in his career after participating in the Marvel saga.



However, she couldn’t resist joining the film alongside Halle Berry, among others.

Hugh Jackman’s hard training to play Wolverine

Over the years, Jackman has been constantly asked if there’s a chance he’ll reprise the role, but the actor has been categorical in stating that this part of his career is over.

This is understandable for a couple of reasons. First of all, Wolverine’s farewell in Logan it was so well done that going back to see him as the mutant could lower a swan song that, on the other hand, is great.







Hugh Jackman. The image he shared of his hard training.



Directed by James Mangold, the dystopian Logan it was even nominated for an Oscar, and is widely considered one of the best superhero movies of all time.

In second place, Jackman has also said that his age has made it more difficult for him to get into the shape necessary to properly portray the character.







Hugh Jackman in 2017’s “Logan.”



How was the hard training of Hugh Jackman for X-Men

In the time of Logan, Jackman’s last film as Wolverine, his longtime personal trainer, Mike Ryan, spoke to the magazine Coach about your training regimen.

According to Ryan, they almost always trained first thing in the morning to accommodate Jackman’s hectic shooting schedule.

“Our sessions were based on established principles, but we always tried to bring new ideas”. Said the coach

As proof of the intensity of his preparation for Wolverine, Jackman shared an image of his intense training as part of his preparation for the character

​ Jackman did not say when this image was taken, but he wrote a text to accompany the photo where it says: "this guy looks like he's in a lot of pain".







Hugh Jackman left open the possibility of making a small participation in the next X-Men. photo/file



Looking at the picture, it’s clear that it hasn’t been easy physically getting ready to play Wolverine, so whoever takes over the iconic mutant character next will no doubt have their work cut out for them.

However, Jackman doesn’t seem to mind being regularly asked about the matter, as It was a work very dear to the actor.

However, Jackman also made it clear that he wouldn’t be making an entire movie based on his iconic character, but does not rule out any brief participation in a new X-Men movie.

