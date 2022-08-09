how Tom Hanks escaped his nature to play Colonel Parker

Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker in the biopic Elvis

Playing “bad guys,” unsavory characters, and portrayals of things that shouldn’t be done doesn’t seem to be in the nature of Tom Hanks. Throughout his brilliant career, Hanks became the living expression of exemplary behavior and the highest values ​​of the society of which he is a part. We have seen it, for example, through very complex and recent characters raising the flag of noble and worthy causes in the midst of very complicated real situations (Captain Phillips, the bridge of spies) or helping others as a way to repent of some sins committed in the past (big world news).

Hanks is the hero that in Sully: Feat on the Hudson he saves the lives of his fellow men and must give explanations for that action. And in The Post: The dark secrets of the Pentagon he is the journalistic editor willing to defend the truth above any other commitment. That is why he dreams strange and even extravagant to see him from time to time in atypical “bad guy” roles. or playing some unpleasant character as a main feature.

Hanks, dressed as Colonel Parker, receives instructions from Baz Lurhmann during the filming of Elvis – Credits: @Hugh Stewart

Hanks’ most recent on-screen appearance has that connotation.. It drew a lot of attention that the actor agreed to become (pounds of makeup and prosthetics) in “Colonel” Tom Parker, the historical manager of Elvis Presley and also the man who seized the success of the King of Rock to turn him into an inexhaustible source of his own greed.

In several recent interviews and appearances, the actor defended his characterization of Parker, highly questioned from various critical perspectives. He was already prepared for everything he presumed he was going to say to himself about this role, even before he traveled to Australia to film. Elvis under Baz Luhrmann. “I’m going to play Colonel Parker and silence all your stupid questions about why I’ll never play a bad guy,” Hanks joked in front of the press in January 2020, during the Golden Globes ceremony at the who received a lifetime achievement award.

He recently made a more precise justification when The New York Times put the same question to him. “I would say that, whatever the motivation, the colonel is usually right, and the dynamic that I respond to best is not an antagonist-protagonist, but rather one where everyone starts from a position where they think: this it’s the best that you can do. Colonel Tom Parker’s motivations were often self-serving, but also something that anyone could understand, whether or not they agreed with them,” he noted.

In Road to Perdition, playing a tough mobster determined that his son doesn’t follow the same path

In the same report, Hanks admitted that as an actor he has a natural countenance that leads him to be recognized as someone very alien to the behavior of characters accustomed to doing bad things. Some time before, he had deepened that self-definition even more: “I recognized in myself a long time ago that I do not instill fear in anyone. Now, that’s different from being nice. I think I have something of a mystery. But this is not malevolence. It’s because I never understand bad guys. They generally require a degree of malevolence that I don’t think I can fake.”.

This natural predisposition gave a good dose of ambiguity to some of the appearances on screen that attracted the most attention, especially because of how unexpected for a performer from his background. We know that any actor is always tempted to escape from the most comfortable zone and go out in search of challenges that seem unpredictable and even inappropriate for figures of certain characteristics.

In Hanks’s case, some consequences of this quest were curious to say the least. Many say, for example, that the most uncomfortable traits of Sherman McCoy, the ambitious and wealthy stockbroker who appears in the novel The Bonfire of the Vanitiesby Tom Wolfe, were deliberately toned down so that Hanks could portray him in his most usual profile in the 1990 film adaptation directed by Brian De Palma, available on HBO Max.

Until it came to Hanks in 2002 the moment to interpret his first villain in the cinema with all the letters. In Road to Perdition (road to perdition), by Sam Mendes, based on a successful graphic novel and also available in streaming through HBO Max, the actor transforms into the Irish mobster Michael Sullivan, a man with a violent past, with several cold-blooded murders on his back. .

Together with Halle Berry in Cloud Atlas, an ambitious film in which he plays six characters, two of them villains

“Hanks didn’t just need to be nasty. He had to be terrifying,” Mendes said of what he expected from the character. But the public did nothing more than see in Hanks’ Sullivan the only aspect that relates him to the actor’s background and recognized identity: the character’s will to prevent his son from following the same path at all costs. You had to face reality: Hanks could never play someone who was completely bad and until the end.

Two years later another sample of this “anomaly” appeared. In the remake of the quintet of death (the Ladykillers2004), directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and available on Star+, Hanks plays the flamboyant Professor Goldthwaite Higginson Dorr, a man hell-bent on trying to murder an elderly black woman throughout the film.

Hanks’ character, a true black comedy villain, is the leader of a gang of thieves who intends to rob a floating casino. In the review of the film published in THE NATIONFernando López defined him as follows: “A gentleman with a strange southern accent and parsimonious verbosity, owner of a language that speaks both of his teacher training in languages ​​and of a tendency to expressive search as a result of which he usually uses ten words where they would reach two, and to top it off, emitted with so much delight in the diction that their interventions end up becoming tiresome and even irritating”.

As if that proof wasn’t enough for him, Hanks went on to become a double villain eight years later in a risky and completely atypical film, Cloud Atlas: the invisible network (CloudAtlas2012), directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski (Matrix) and the German Tom Tykwer. It is available under the title The cloud atlas on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play and Mubi.

The ambitious plot of that film leads a group of actors (in addition to Hanks are Hugh Grant, Halle Berry, Jim Sturgess and Jim Broadbent, among others) to play various characters that move in different historical eras. Of the six roles that Hanks was lucky to play, two of them are villains, perhaps the most convincing of all that rare facet of his career. One is Henry Goose, a 19th-century con man who poses as a doctor in the South Pacific islands while poisoning several people he’s trying to rob. The other, much more contemporary, is called “Duster” Hoggins, he is a writer upset by what was written in the only published review of a book that has become a best seller. At a literary awards ceremony, annoyed by that criticism, he decides to throw the critic into the void from a 12th floor.

Since the appearance of this last character, embodied with fun and deliberate overacting, Hanks had not ventured into the world of “bad guys” again. Until he crossed Baz Luhrmann’s path and asked him to play a man he defined as “Falstaff with a machine gun.” At this stage in his career, marked by his appearance as Colonel Parker in Elvis, Tom Hanks seems more willing than ever to accept roles that seem alien to his nature.