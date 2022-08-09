How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 8?

After the Mexican peso depreciated in consecutive sessions, given the gradual strengthening of the price of dollar; the outlook is more encouraging for this second week of the month. The national currency recovers ground again today monday august 8, before the disclosure of the labor market figures in the United States and is located at an average of 20.42 units in the main banks of Mexico, which means a very important gain of up to 50 cents in the different exchange rates; compared to how much was it worth at close on Friday.

The most important banking institutions in Mexico have already published on their web portals How much does it cost the dollar for purchase and sale transactions. Banorte is the bank that offers the lowest price monday august 8, while Scotiabank has the highest cost for both transactions. For its part, the Bank of Mexico trades with a FIX exchange rate of 20.40 pesos at the opening of this new week.

