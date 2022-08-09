How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 8?

After the Mexican peso depreciated in consecutive sessions, given the gradual strengthening of the price of dollar; the outlook is more encouraging for this second week of the month. The national currency recovers ground again today monday august 8, before the disclosure of the labor market figures in the United States and is located at an average of 20.42 units in the main banks of Mexico, which means a very important gain of up to 50 cents in the different exchange rates; compared to how much was it worth at close on Friday.

The most important banking institutions in Mexico have already published on their web portals How much does it cost the dollar for purchase and sale transactions. Banorte is the bank that offers the lowest price monday august 8, while Scotiabank has the highest cost for both transactions. For its part, the Bank of Mexico trades with a FIX exchange rate of 20.40 pesos at the opening of this new week.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Monday, August 8

Affirm: the dollar worth 7:30 p.m. for purchase and 8:80 p.m. for sale at Mexico .

Banco Azteca: for today monday august 8 It is quoted at 19.40 pesos for purchase and 20.39 for sale.

Core Bank: the price of dollar It is 20.43 Mexican pesos in purchase and sale.

Banorte: the exchange rate in Mexico It is 19.25 pesos for purchase and 20.65 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar worth 19.76 pesos for purchase and 20.65 for sale.

Banamex: it is quoted at 19.62 pesos for purchase, for 20.82 for sale this monday august 8 .

HSBC: the price of dollar It is 20.01 for the purchase, for 20.70 for sale in Mexico .

Scotiabank: the dollar It has an exchange rate of 19.87 to buy and a sale of 20.63 pesos.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollartrading with an average exchange rate of 20.40 pesos in purchase and sale for this August 8.

Mexican peso begins a new week on the rise compared to the dollar

In a session on Friday, which was marked by the release of the jobs report in the United States that reduced the concerns of analysts and financial markets about a possible recession. Given this more positive outlook, the Mexican peso showed an advance of up to 0.40 percent for the beginning of this monday august 8 compared to the value of dollar.

Investors are keeping an eye on the central bank’s next monetary policy decision to be released next week. “The peso remained above the key support at 20.30 and is under pressure but limited, for now, to 20.50. However, the crossing of the 50 and 200 day averages points to further pressure”, said Georgina Muñiz, a specialist at VectorAnálisis. It is expected that like the Federal Reserve (Fed) they will also opt for a 75 basis point increase in the key rate.