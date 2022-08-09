How much can each footballer play in the All Star Game? -David Medrano

EVERYONE PLAY

By regulation, each one of the three goalkeepers summoned by the MX League he has to play 30 minutes, and the only thing Diego Martín Cocca has to do is define the role that Camilo Vargas, Oscar Ustari and Carlos Acevedo will play. The intention is that no one plays more than 45 minutes so as not to affect the work of the teams on Date 8, which is why 27 soccer players are called. Diego Cocca must take into account that Berterame and Lisandro López have to play on Friday in Tijuana and that Dinenno is coming from a long trip from Barcelona.

DISCARDED

As a reward for his performance in the previous two tournaments, where the Atlas was a two-time champion, the red and black board and coaching staff authorized Aldo Rocha to travel with the stars of the MX League to Minneapolis to be present at tomorrow’s game against MLS, despite the fact that the midfielder has no chance to play, as he still has at least 10 more days of inactivity. The captain of the Foxes suffered a tear in the match against Tigres and therefore his return is contemplated until Date 10.

SLOPES

The English player Colin Kazim Richards has touched base in the Player’s Commission and in the Controversy Commission to find out when he will be able to collect the debt of a million and a half dollars that Veracruz has with him. It must be remembered that the European came to Mexico to play with the sharks and was one of the many affected who signed a contract apart from the one registered in the Federation for an amount of one and a half million dollars, a figure that seems excessive for the conditions in which it is carried out. They found the Sharks. The English resorted to the Player’s Commission trying to be able to collect the money that they had promised him.

