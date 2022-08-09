How many tattoos does Beret have and what do they mean?

Beret is quite a fan of ink. He himself says that he likes to get tattoos every so often and that all the ones he has drawn on his body mean something, except the one that decorates his left hand —which, by the way, hurt a lot—.

Two of the latest tattoos that the singer-songwriter has included in his ‘catalogue’ have been the large cross that he wears on his chest and a peculiar watch.

This drawing covers his right hand and the particularity of this watch is that its dial is full of questions because “it means to me that time is relative, intensity is what is important.”

A scale and a lion

Above the clock tattoo, he sports a striking scale that holds a skull on one of the plates and a heart on the other. It symbolizes the balance between mind and heart.

And about this, another special drawing, possibly the first that he engraved on the skin: “I did it when I was 14 years old at the house of a kid who did not know how to tattoo. He went over it 17 times. Bless is a word that, ignoring what it means to bless , It is because of a phrase that we used to say as children that we were very addicted to reggae and when we had a moment of peace, a moment to remember, we always put Bless in the messages, “he says.

Almost surrounding the word Bless, some birds are painted, in homage to a relative, and the Latin phrase memento moriWhat does it mean remember death. And on the inside of the arm, a large tattoo of a lion as a symbol of strength.

“Go where it scares you the most”

Beret says of the tattoo that presides over his left arm that it is the one that most represents him. It is a compass, and instead of pointing north, south, east and west, it points to fear, comfort, the future and the past. “It’s from a phrase I have that says: ‘When you don’t know where to go, just go where it’s scariest.’ And that’s why fear is north on that compass.

A white rose and the face of a tiger —in her hand— complete the drawings that she wears on that arm.

And their songs record other skins

The tour of Beret’s tattoos ends on his neck, where he has a twelve in Roman numerals, the word ‘Resilience’, thus invoking the ability to adapt to adverse situations, and behind his right ear, a triangle crossed by a line at its vertex. The triangle represents union, harmony, balance and divinity.

If Beret’s tattoos have multiple sources of inspiration, he can boast of being the phrase maker that some of his followers have decided to engrave their skin. “Love yourself until you forget why you didn’t”, “I hope I never hug you for the last time” or “Don’t fight for what you want, it only has one name and it’s called losing” are some of the lyrics of his songs that adorn the body of his fans.