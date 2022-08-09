How do Hollywood actors smell? These are the perfumes that the stars use

We can see Tom Cruise at any time, even if only on screens. What we cannot do, unless we know it personally, is smell it. That is why here we will try to get a little closer to what, they say, is the irresistible fragrance of a superstar.

Tom Cruise smells like lemon. According to GQ and other local media, the 60-year-old actor has been using the Eau d’Hadrienof Goutal.

It is a unisex fragrance with a scent of lemon and some grapefruit. It is ideal for the summer. Experts maintain that, thanks to its citrus and woody notes -specifically cypress-, it is a perfume with an energetic, deep and vigorous character.







The Goutal worn by Tom Cruise. Photo: Goutal website



The Eau D’Hadrien was created by Annick Goutal Y Francis Camail in the eighties. It wasn’t just Cruise that was captivated. Over the years, many Hollywood stars have chosen it to leave a distinctive lemon scent as they walk.

On the official Goutal site, the 100ml Eau d’Hadrien costs 87 euros. Prices vary according to quantity, ranging from 43 to 250 euros.







The cologne Cruise wears is gender neutral. Photo: AP



What perfumes do celebrities wear?

A GQ report revealed which fragrances male stars like Tom choose to walk through life.

For example, Robert DeNiro Y benedict cumberbatch they turn, like Cruise, to the Annick Goutals. The first uses the Annick Goutal Perfumes; the second to Annick Goutal Monsieur.







De Niro uses Goutal as Tom. Photo: REUTERS



Dior It is one of the most chosen brands. Actors Robert Pattinson Y Jude Law often resort to Dior Homme Sport, while his colleague James McAvoy to classic Fahrenheit.

gucci he has his thing. Chris Evans he usually wears the Gucci Guilty For Men and Jared Leto the Eau de Parfum Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homm.

Leonardo Dicaprio uses Acier Aluminum, from believe, one of the most requested brands. Others who smell their fragrances are Jamie Foxx (Silver Mountain Water), the singer Jay Z (millimesime imperial), Russell Crowe (Green Irish Tweed), david beckham (Erolfa) and Hugh grant (RoyalWater).







DiCaprio, one of the many that Creed once used. Photo: Reuters



And it is worth mentioning Tom Forda company that supplies aromas to, for example, Eddie Redmayne (Black Orchids), Hugh Jackman (Gray Vetiver) and Harry Styles (Tom Ford’s ‘Tobacco Vanille’).

Other stars resort to slightly less conventional names, such as Ricky Martinwhich uses Bijan Bijan for Men, or Brad Pittwho wears a Lorenzo Villoresi Musk.

Look also