How did Robert Downey Jr. help Chris Evans to be Captain America?

If you don’t know much how the Marvel Cinematic Universesoon you will be able to do it when reading The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universea book that is already available in the United States and will soon be available in the rest of the world (in the absence of any publisher taking responsibility for its distribution).

It is thanks to this work that we have had access in the last few hours to an anecdote about how chris evans became captain americabecause if it had been for Kevin Feig Y Stephen Broussardthe chosen actor would have been sebastian stan.

Robert Downey Jr. Helped Marvel Studios Sign Chris Evans

Joel Silver, producer of Captain America the First Avenger, insisted that Chris Evans were Captain America after having spoken shortly before with the actor himself.

But hey, what Robert Downey Jr. also had a lot to do with it: the actor approached Chris Evans and pushed him to accept the role if he wanted to Marvel Studios.

Chris Evans I was afraid of having to make multiple movies over the years, but Robert Downey Jr. she convinced him to say 'yes'.

These are the statements than his own Chris Evans has thrown in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universethrough which he talks about this and other topics of interest:

