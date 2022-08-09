“His farewell helped me because …”

Benzema launches yet another dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining his success with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

Benzema is ready to face his umpteenth season with the shirt of real Madrid. A year that will be fundamental for the Frenchman to continue to demonstrate his full value, both as a striker and as a leader of the team. A player who, since the first day he arrived in Madrid, has been the protégé of Florentino Perez.

A visceral love, which was rewarded with goals and sumptuous performances. Even the last Champions League won, it is thanks to him, his goals and his ability to drag the team beyond the difficulties. Something that wasn’t always possible when it was on the pitch Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema, shot at Cristiano Ronaldo

Indeed, when the Portuguese was al real Madrid, all the attention was for him. Situations that obscured all the qualities and everything that the Frenchman did on the pitch for the Blancos. A surreal situation, which only stood up because the team managed to win everywhere.

But now that the Portuguese is gone, Perez’s protégé continues to shine and prove his worth on the pitch despite his advanced age. Goals, dribbling, assists and determination, which allowed him to win everything last season and which will push him again this year.

On the relationship with the Portuguese, precisely Benzema expressed herself during the press conference on the eve of the European Super Cup final againstEintrachtthe center forward of the Real Madrid. The Frenchman also spoke of his performance improvement under the goal chapter after the farewell of Christian Ronaldo: “Ronaldo’s farewell allowed me to score more. But I used to play differently. At that moment I understood that I had to change “.