his childhood, the piercings in F1, the “no” to Tom Cruise and his future

Although he is not going through a great season in Formula 1where he alternates good with bad (he is sixth in the Drivers’ World Championship with 146 points, 112 behind the leader Max Verstappen), Lewis Hamilton He is still the winningest driver in the competition with seven world championships in his showcase. Therefore, in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, The British spoke about his recent controversy, where he was prohibited from wearing jewelry, and expressed his plans for the future after his uncertain retirement.

In his beginnings in the competition, the man of Mercedes Benz He confessed that he did not feel accepted by his colleagues due to his physical appearance: “Many drivers told me: ‘A Formula One driver is not like that. This is not how you’re supposed to behave. That’s not how you do it. Tattoos? No. A Formula One driver does not have tattoos. A Formula 1 driver doesn’t have personality and piercings.



Hamilton was criticized by his own colleagues because of his appearance. (Photo: Vanity Fair)

Also, this year, he was pressured to stop wearing his trademark jewelry. However, the Briton opposed this decision and, as a protest, he went to the press conference prior to the Miami GP with all his pendants, rings and jewelry. About that moment, the 37-year-old driver confessed: “Since I was a kid, rules. I never liked being told what to do”.

Regarding his tough loss last season against Max Verstappenwhere the Dutchman snatched the title from him in the last race and did not allow him to overcome the record for titles obtained by Michael SchumacherHamilton assured: “I didn’t have the strength to get out of the car. It was one of the hardest moments, I would say, that I had in a long time. I honestly considered if I wanted to continue competing.”

Regarding your future, the historic motorist already has several plans to carry out after his retirement: some with the world of fashion, others with music and, also, a vegetarian restaurant located in London -where it will have Leonardo Di Caprio as one of its partners-.



The British’s retirement would be quite close. (Photo: Vanity Fair)

“People say, ‘Lewis Hamilton making music? Oh, I’m sure it’s going to be bad.’ And that’s only until They listen to the things I do, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re kind of good.'”exposed the English about his future musical foray.

Lewis recalled his tough childhood



Already with the kartings, the English proved to be a prodigy.

Born in the English town of Stevenage, Hamilton recalled his troubled childhood: “When I was in school, I was dyslexic and struggled from day to day. He was one of the few black kids in my school, being put in the lower classes and never given a chance to get ahead nor helped to get ahead. The teachers told me: ‘You will never be anything'”.

However, despite the adverse context, At only 6 years old, he already proved to be a prodigy in remote control car racing.. Then he started karting where he maximized his level and progressively used more powerful cars.

With the passage of time, Lewis was getting closer and closer to Formula 1, until on March 18, 2007 he made his debut in the Australian Grand Prix with McLaren and he became the first black driver in the history of the competition. The rest is history.​



Hamilton debuted in Formula 1 on March 18, 2007. (Photo: REUTERS)

The “No” to Tom Cruise to be in Top Gun 2

Among other curiosities of the long interview a, Hamilton said that he had an offer from actor Tom Cruise to be in the movie Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022 . A box office hit. The desire was there but it couldn’t be…

“I’m basically friends with Tom. He invited me to his set a few years ago, when he was filming Edge of Tomorrow, and then we built a friendship. When I heard Top Gun part 2 was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I have to ask him to be on. I don’t care what role it is, I’ll even sweep. Something. I’ll be a cleaner in the back.”



The American greets Hamilton at the British Grand Prix (REUTER).

Hamilton had seen the first Top Gun movie at the time and became a fan. For this reason, he dreamed of participating in the second part. He had the approval of Cruise -also a producer- to be one of the fictional combat pilots, but the work commitments of the seven-time world champion in F1 prevented him from being part of the film.

“It was the most disturbing call I ever had”, Lewis revealed after having to inform Cruise and Joseph Kosinski (director) that he would not be able to take part in the shoot. A regret to this day.