Here is possibly the only person in the world who speaks ill of Tom Hanks

Breeding ravens…

That Tom Hanks is the father, grandfather, uncle or distant relative that half the world would like to have, is something that millions of people agree on.



Four sons from two wives

For better or worse, the actor reduces his family to his wife, Rita Wilson, Chester Marlon (1991) and Truman Theodore (1996), the two children they have in common, and Colin Hanks (1977) and Elisabeth Ann (1982). , two children from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.



Samantha Lewes, Tom Hanks’ first wife

Yes, Tom Hanks married Samantha Lewes in 1978 and they divorced seven years later, with two children together. Samantha Lewes would die of cancer in 2002.



Chet Hanks, the wayward son

Leaving aside this harsh passage in the life of Tom Hanks, it is curious that one of the few people who speak ill of one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood … is one of his own children!



Justified criticism?




Singer, actor and youtuber

A singer and actor by profession, Chester Hanks also has his own YouTube channel (Chet Hanx), from which he has been honest about what it means to carry the Hanks surname.



‘The truth of growing up like a Hanks’

In the video, titled ‘The truth about growing up like a Hanks‘, makes an interesting dissertation about his own life, his problems, his ghosts, his career… I said, very interesting.



Problems (serious) of adolescence

Obviously, at one point in the self-interview, the subject of the use of prohibited substances came up and how his addiction led his parents to put him in a detox center at the age of 17.



Chet Hanks, at the lowest point of his life

“I was at the lowest point of my life, completely lost. To the point where the story was beyond the limits that I knew,” he recalls.



Rehabilitation admission at the age of 17

At that point, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson opted for deep rehabilitation and admitted him to a specialized center. “I was psychologically wrecked,” says Chet, as they call him.



bad but good

Of course, Chet Hanks does not hesitate to clarify that “I would not change my situation for anything. I love my parents.”



The privileges of being a Hanks

And it is that, beyond his teenage quarrels, Chet knows that the Hanks surname offers privileges and advantages that are difficult to give up.



‘I’ve been able to do a lot of great things’

“There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange. I have been able to do many great things that many people have never had the opportunity to do,” he confesses.



Travel, luxury hotels, private planes…

What things are we talking about? From “traveling the world, to staying in nice hotels or traveling on private planes and I feel blessed by that. I wouldn’t change my situation,” she says.



Fame, a double-edged sword

Now, he also confirms that fame has a dangerous double edge: “My experience was very complicated because fame is toxic and I wasn’t even famous,” are his words.



‘He was just the son of someone famous’

“He was just the son of someone famous, he hadn’t done anything to deserve any kind of recognition, so this generated a lot of contempt for me,” Chet Hanks concludes.

