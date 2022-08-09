He was banned from El Tri, he hanged a rival, now he sells flowers

They banned him from El Tri, he hanged a rival, now he sells flowers

August 08, 2022 9:00 p.m.

At the time they said no to the Mexican team and he missed a World Cup due to his multiple problems inside the locker room and outside of it. This attitude ended up costing the player his job.

Now, time has passed, things have happened however, the problem of attitude has not changed and now that he is a coach, he continues with these messes, even because a video was leaked in which he is seen Michael Herrera hanging a rival.

In that sense, Miguel Herrera lost the World Cup United States 1994, for that attitude regarding what was the kick he gave Dolmo Flores, a situation that made the coach at that time, Miguel Mejía, veto him from El Tri. Now Herrera was even involved in an act, in which he hanged one of Pachuca’s assistants, just as he had already hanged Hernán Cristante.

Why does Miguel Herrera sell Flowers?

The former coach of the Mexican team is dedicated to this activity since he used his social networks in order to promote and sell the arrangements.