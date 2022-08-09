Producers of the Harry Potter Special are wrong in childhood photo of Emma Watson. They admit they mistook a photo of Emma Roberts and thought she was Watson

The producers of the nostalgic special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts They thanked the fans of the franchise who noticed an error during the special where an image of emma roberts when I was a girl instead of Emma Watson.

As a result, the producers acknowledged the error and promised, through a statement published for the news site ew, fix it ASAP. They also congratulated the potterheads with eagle eyes for noticing the change of images in the edition.

Well done Harry Potter fans! We were made aware of an editing error with a mislabeled photograph. New version soon.

What happened

It all happened when Watson, who played hermione granger in the franchise, remember the impact of the release of the books of JK Rowling in her own family when she was just a child. At that moment, during a transition of several photos of the young actress, she inserted an image of a young Emma, only, as fans on social media pointed out, the photo was taken from the Instagram of Emma Roberts.

Harry Potter Producers Get Emma Watson Photo Wrong

There is no information yet on why or how this error occurred, but it is expected to be resolved later today.

The program in hbo max surprised the public on the first day of the year by showing the favorite characters of the saga interact twenty years later to talk about their experiences filming the movies and how they began to form a family with their companions on the set by growing up together and sharing experiences throughout his childhood and adolescence.