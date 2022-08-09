Happier Than Ever songs for your playlist

Billie Eilish always surprises her fans with all kinds of music and her latest album was no exception. In this album, the American singer experiments with various musical styles and genres, from ballads to electronica. What are the best songs on the album?

billie eilish released his album Happier That Ever on July 30, 2021 and a year after its release, these are some songs of the album you should listen to learn more about the artist’s music.

One year has passed since the release of Happier Than Ever. // Source: Twitter @eilishchart

The American singer Billie Eilish is very popular as a singer-songwriter, each of her albums has been written by this young artist, who does not hesitate to show all her feelings through her lyrics. One year after the release of Happier Than Ever, these are some songs you should listen to.

Happier Than Ever songs by Billie Eilish to listen to all day

Oxytocin is the fifth song on the album, with a flashy and repetitive style of music, Billie Eilish sings. Parts of the song became trending because of the song’s unique style. An addictive single that you won’t be able to stop listening to.

my future is a relaxed melody where Billie Eilish demonstrates all her vocal power. This nostalgic song talks about how you have to walk away sometimes to reach your dreams. A bittersweet feeling where you must let go of things to achieve your desired future.

In this song the guitar chords stand out and it has one of the most powerful messages on the album. This song is about the abuse of power, especially the one that some men exercise over women, and then blame the victims. The lyrics express how people can abuse their power and ruin the lives of others in a matter of seconds.

Therefore I Am is one of the most popular songs on the album. A melody in which the singer shows the rougher side of her and her music video was recorded in a shopping mall. This song has a special style to empower you. A song you can’t stop listening to.

This song is one of the most personal of the artist and in the lyrics she talks about how many people criticize the way she behaves, the type of clothes she wears and what she does. Although in this song she mainly talks. The background music is quite relaxing and she talks honestly about how she feels.

